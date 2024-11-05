Fuelling the hydrogen economy: Oil and gas workers are essential for thousands of new energy jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fuelling the hydrogen economy: Oil and gas workers are essential for thousands of new energy jobs

By Presented by OPITO
05/11/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by OPITOLucie Booth, OPITO product development manager.
Lucie Booth, OPITO product development manager.

As the hydrogen sector continues its growth trajectory, there will be significant challenges for skills supply and demand. Lucie Booth, product development manager at OPITO, discusses how to supercharge the global hydrogen transformation:

“Global hydrogen demand reached 97 Mt in 2023, an increase of 2.5% compared to 2022. While this represents progress for a nascent sector, most of its potential production is still in the planning stage. Now is the time to consider what it will take to fuel further growth, with skilled and competent people at the centre of the debate around a transition to an integrated energy future.

This is where organisations like OPITO – formed to serve industry and support in the development of a safe, skilled energy workforce – can bridge the gap between where we are today, and future demand.

We’re constantly horizon scanning to anticipate how skills need to flex and evolve. We see hydrogen – a core part of the global drive for energy security and net zero goals – as a major driver of skills development.

We must be realistic, however.

Huge numbers of new hydrogen jobs needed to fuel growth of the sector are not going to be filled entirely by new entrants. Very often across industry we focus on where we’re different as opposed to where we’re similar. But the truth is that that many of the skills needed for the hydrogen economy already exist in industries like oil and gas.

Project managers, gas safety experts, manufacturing specialists, engineers and those with a general appreciation of working in a high hazard environment are all part of a diverse skills portfolio that will build the hydrogen economy of the future.

But because hydrogen is an emerging sector, we cannot be sure about exactly where skills gaps will emerge. What OPITO is doing right now is to provide the ones we do know about with an entry mechanism, and ensure we have pathways and access to thousands of people who have those skills in the short to medium term.

Our newly launched Hydrogen Open Learning course provides learners with a comprehensive understanding of the role of hydrogen in the transition to clean energy.

The is new online programme makes the topic more accessible to a wider audience, from trainee and existing technicians to others looking to gain a better understanding of this fast-growing sector. It allows learners access anywhere, to study at their own pace utilising an interactive learning platform, then undertaking the examination on an assessment platform when it suits them.

We know from past experience that the large-scale transition of skills is possible.

OPITO, with a 50-year heritage of developing products, services and qualifications that best fit the needs of industry, has the track record that proves it.

Take, for example, the development of the Introductory qualifications in Hydrogen, CCUS and Offshore Wind Power for fixed and floating assets – from which the outcomes and criteria for the Hydrogen Open Learnng course were initially borne.
Their development was driven by the Energy Skills Alliance (ESA) –  a cross-industry group led by OPITO that was informed by extensive industry consultation at every stage.

The qualifications – designed to provide an introduction to the energy transition and key knowledge of emerging net zero specialisms – received ongoing support during development from a wide range of energy industry stakeholders, and was supported by a £100,000 grant from the Energy Transition Zone.

By aligning the multiple technical and safety standards and frameworks across different parts of the energy industry – seen as one of the main blockers to workers pursuing opportunities to move between sectors – we can create an agile, flexible and mobile workforce equipped to meet the needs of the transition.

This work, along with the development of courses like our Hydrogen Open Learning, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to enhancing and nurturing transferable skills, and enables us to play our part in ensuring the availability of skilled workers, now and in the future.

The work does not stop here, however, and OPITO is committed to extending its Hydrogen portfolio in the near future.

And let’s not forget that time is ticking on that future. It’s time to get to work.”

For more information, please visit OPITO’s website.

