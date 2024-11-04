Shell, BP CEOs defend transition strategy with biofuel highlight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shell, BP CEOs defend transition strategy with biofuel highlight

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/11/2024, 4:57 pm
Top European energy executives have denied backpedaling on the energy transition, in part by pointing to their investments in biofuels.

Shell and BP have faced criticisms in recent months as they cut back on green investments. But, the company CEOs argue, investments must provide competitive returns. While renewable energy projects are falling short, biofuels are an attractive proposition.

“We have focused our strategy on where we think we can have the most value,” said Shell CEO Wael Sawan. Speaking in Abu Dhabi, at Adipec, Sawan said Shell had to be “very clear” about where it invests. “I don’t believe in using capital spend as a proxy for commitment in energy transition.”

Sawan said Shell’s investments should be thought of on a continuum – of decarbonising and transition, rather than binary.

“That continuum starts with decarbonising our existing assets,” Sawan said, and runs into biogas. The company bought Europe’s largest producer of renewable natural gas (RNG) in 2023. It paid nearly $2 billion for Denmark’s Nature Energy.

“That allows us to blend bioproducts with conventional energy products to bring down emissions,” Sawan said. He also cited investments in electrolysers in Rotterdam and Germany as proof of the company’s commitments.

Shell’s approach is “thoughtful and purposeful… that moves slightly ahead of the pace where we see our customers moving. Sawan went on to say the strategy was to deliver action, rather than just empty talk.

BP’s Murray Auchincloss also talked about the potential for growth in biofuels. BP has invested in landfill gas in North America, he noted. “Across the world, the part that looks the most interesting to me is building these biofuel value chains.”

Investments in biofuels, such as BP’s Brazilian investment, can “give something distinct that gives a tremendous platform for growth”. These assets will produce “for decades to come without decline,” he noted. “We can then take those [biofuel plants] and put them into our trading networks and create a really durable profit centre.”

Biofuels can also provide energy security, Eni’s Claudio Descalzi said. Describing the European refining business as “very bad”, he called for a need to diversify.

“We have to do something that is strong and robust, and doesn’t rely on subsidies or incentives. Biorefineries are working,” he said. “It creates a strong profitable business that justifies the transition and not relying on oil.”

