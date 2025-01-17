StocExpo 2025: Celebrating 20 Years of innovation and networking in energy infrastructure

As the global energy industry navigates through complex transitions toward cleaner and more sustainable solutions, StocExpo 2025 promises to be a pivotal event in the sector.

A meeting place for all energy infrastructure professionals

Scheduled for March 11-12 at Rotterdam Ahoy in the Netherlands, 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of StocExpo—a landmark moment for the world’s longest-running tank storage and energy infrastructure exhibition.

Since its inception in 2005, StocExpo has grown into the premier platform for professionals from across the energy infrastructure spectrum, providing a unique space for networking, learning, and showcasing cutting-edge technology. A true meeting place for all energy infrastructure professionals, StocExpo 2025 is your chance to meet and connect with others across the globe.

Celebrating 20 years is no small feat for any event, and StocExpo’s two-decade journey is nothing short but impressive. From humble beginnings, it has evolved into a must-attend event, attracting key players from over 70 countries, including industry giants like Vopak, BP, Shell, VTTI and Advario. With more than 3500 attendees, 150 exhibitors, and a broad international presence, the 2025 edition is set to be its most significant yet.

© Supplied by StocExpo 2025

This year, StocExpo will feature two conference streams across two days, packed with unmissable content for the tank storage and future fuels community: the FETSA Tank Storage Conference (in partnership with FETSA) and for the first time ever, the Clean Ammonia Storage Conference (in partnership with NH3).

Stay up to date with the latest future fuel regulations and meet partners you need to develop your business in this rapidly growing market by attending StocExpo 2025.

FETSA Tank Storage Conference

Organised in partnership with the Federation of European Tank Storage Associations (FETSA), this conference will delve into critical industry trends, regulatory updates, and best practices for tank storage operators. Attendees can expect insights from top-tier industry experts, addressing the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the sector.

To celebrate StocExpo’s 20th anniversary and for the first time ever, access the FETSA Tank Storage Conference will be free, allowing you to gain insights into future fuels, SAF, digitalisation, emissions control and more.

Clean Ammonia Storage Conference

Partnering with NH3, this conference will focus on the rapidly growing clean ammonia market. As clean ammonia gains traction as a viable energy carrier and a cornerstone of future hydrogen economies, the conference will explore innovations in storage solutions, safety protocols, and infrastructure development.

Don’t miss these key speakers, features and events at StocExpo 2025

© Supplied by StocExpo 2025

Key speakers

Alejandra Martinez: Strategy and Market Analysis Lead, Global Strategy and Growth at Exolum

Eugenia Belloni Pocorob: Lead H2 and CC(U)S for the Netherlands at BP

Piran Patel: Global Programme Manager, Business Transformation & Sustainability at Stolthaven Terminals

Maha F. Attia: Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company

Agustin Arancibia: Terminal Manager at TERQUIM, Odfjell Terminals South America

Key associations and media partners

StocExpo 2025 has partnered with a range of international associations that have great impact in the energy industry. Attending in-person as VIP, this is your chance to meet with and learn from industry leaders at the networking party, conference or at their various panels.

FETSA – Federation of European Tank Storage Associations

ILTA – International Liquid Terminals Association

TSA – Tank Storage Association

EPCOL – Empresas Portuguesas de Combustíveis e Lubrificantes

EASE – The European Association for Storage of Energy

BATO – Belgian Association of Tank Terminal Operators

Key features and events

© Supplied by StocExpo 2025

March 10 Pre-Event

StocExpo 2025 starts off with a special pre-event on March 10 with the Liquin Terminal Tour and the Global Tank Storage Awards.

Liquin Terminal Tour

Don’t miss an exclusive tour of Liquin’s state-of-the-art terminal. With over 70 years of experience in liquid chemical and biofuel storage, Liquin operates one of the most advanced facilities in the sector, boasting a capacity of 1.5 million cubic meters of storage. This tour offers attendees a behind-the-scenes look at industry-leading terminal operations, providing invaluable insights into best practices for safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Global Tank Storage Awards

The Global Tank Storage Awards will take place on the evening of March 10, celebrating outstanding achievements in categories such as safety innovations, sustainability excellence, and individual success stories. These awards are a key highlight of StocExpo 2025, bringing together the brightest minds in the industry to recognise exceptional contributions.

40 Under 40 Awards

Another exciting feature of this year’s event is the 40 Under 40 Awards. This initiative celebrates the rising stars of the tank terminal industry, recognising young professionals under 40 who are making significant impacts in their fields. Whether through self-nomination or peer recommendation, these individuals will be showcased for their talent, ambition, and leadership, helping to shape the future of the industry. Nominate a colleague or yourself here. The deadline to enter the awards is 14 February.

American Pavilion

For the first time, StocExpo 2025 will feature an American Pavilion, exclusively dedicated to American companies looking to expand their international footprint. This space will provide a platform for U.S. firms to showcase their expertise in storage solutions and attract potential global partners. Given the increasing interconnectivity of global energy markets, the pavilion is expected to draw significant interest.

Sprint Robotics Zone

Innovation will be front and centre at the Sprint Robotics Zone, a dedicated space for technology providers to exhibit and demonstrate their robotic solutions. With robotics playing an increasingly vital role in improving safety and efficiency in tank storage operations, this zone will offer live demonstrations of cutting-edge robotics in action, giving attendees a hands-on experience of next-generation technology.

Learn more and see a full schedule of speakers and events here.

Event brings critical conversations beyond the floor

StocExpo was a great opportunity to network and learn about new technologies in the tank storage sector. I really enjoyed the panel discussions in the FETSA Tank Storage conference and the Gala Dinner at the Global Tank Storage Awards – it was great to see so many terminal professionals together in one place.” Frans Jan Hellenthal, Commercial Manager, VTTI

StocExpo’s strength lies in its ability to bring together a diverse array of professionals—from terminal operators and energy majors to technology providers and policy makers. Over the years, it has solidified its reputation as the go-to event for networking and knowledge exchange in the tank storage and energy infrastructure sectors. The 2025 edition promises to build on this legacy, offering attendees countless opportunities to forge valuable connections and stay ahead of industry trends.

Beyond the exhibition floor and conferences, StocExpo provides an environment where critical conversations about the future of energy can take place. From decarbonisation strategies to digitalisation and operational excellence, the event will address a broad range of topics crucial to the ongoing evolution of the industry.

As StocExpo marks its 20th anniversary, the event stands to be an industry staple in tradition and innovation. With two insightful conferences, high-profile awards, and an expansive exhibition showcasing the latest technologies, this year’s event offers something for everyone.

Mark your calendar for March 11-12, and join the energy world in Rotterdam for an unforgettable experience.

Learn more and register to attend today.