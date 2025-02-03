Who can you trust in energy recruitment?

Chris Black, Chief Growth Officer at JAB Recruitment, discusses what you need to know about the future of energy recruitment:

In the dynamic world of energy recruitment, HR and talent acquisition teams face no shortage of choices. The market includes many recruitment providers claiming to understand the unique challenges of the sector.

But with so many options, and the risks of making a wrong decision so costly, how can you confidently identify the recruitment agencies to trust? From many discussions with our clients about what they need, we have identified several factors that internal recruitment teams need to consider when choosing their recruitment partner.

Do they have the experience and scale to match the expanding energy landscape?

With each country—and even some states or regions—holding different regulations, a small-scale recruitment provider or offshore staffing company can often be overwhelmed by things like insurances, tax compliance and legal complexities. The expanding energy market demands constant adaptation to new technologies, economic conditions, and regulatory environments. However, not all recruitment providers possess the required numbers of staff, domain knowledge or robust data infrastructure to navigate these changes effectively. That’s why global energy companies need a global recruitment partner on board. As a recruitment agency with multiple offices in the UK, USA and Canada, we understand the global market and talk about this issue in more detail in this blog.

At JAB, we focus on matching the right individuals with the right companies in ways that foster long-term compatibility. This approach, blending more than 20 years of deep energy industry expertise with market-leading technology and a 40-strong staff to maintain a personal touch, has resulted in high retention rates and a loyal and trusting client base.

The customer value derived from our exclusive job search app and our reliance on rigorous data management supports this success. We’ve previously discussed how AI is revolutionising recruitment in the energy industry and we ensure the data used by our AI-supported CRM systems is always clean, accurate, and actionable.

Trust and honesty are essential

In the recruitment industry, not all providers stick to the highest standards. Unfortunately, there are varying levels of professionalism and commitment. Recruiters can sometimes emphasise sales over service, leading to costly mismatches. With so much at stake, HR and recruitment teams need a partner they can rely on to work with transparency and with a proven track record.

At JAB, we prioritise honesty and transparency. We focus on long-term partnerships and aligning candidates’ skills with employer needs. Our level of commitment has not only built trust but also cemented our reputation in the energy sector as a reliable partner.

Our client-first philosophy has led to lasting relationships, from major operators to smaller independents and across the energy supply chain. Like the industry we’ve supported since we started in 2002, we’re proud of our strong entrepreneurial spirit, culture of constant innovation, and adaptability to thrive in changing and often challenging market conditions. To underscore our success, last year we enjoyed a record turnover, we’ve agreed a new three-year plan, and we’ve exceeded forecasts in our first quarter this year. We support 34 international locations and have filled 10,000 positions so far.

Do they understand the future of energy recruitment?

As the energy sector navigates its own transformation, recruitment will evolve with it, and it’s essential that your recruitment partner understands what’s ahead. Technology will continue to play a vital role in streamlining recruitment processes, and transferrable skills will be essential. In another blog on our website, we explore how the energy industry can unlock transferrable skills. We believe in an all-energy workforce supported by tools like an all-energy skills passport, which can empower international mobility and greater adaptability for candidates.

Are they a business built on people and performance?

You need to have the right people on your external agency team. Like the energy industry, JAB is in the process of implementing strategies that will enhance our future development. A key focus has been on empowering staff, promoting from within, and nurturing growth across our business. As we continue to evolve, adapt, and innovate to answer market needs, we will remain true to our core identity as an honest and trusted partner, not just for candidates and clients but for our people and the energy industry at large.

By carefully considering each of these factors, you can find a trustworthy recruitment partner who becomes a natural extension of your internal team.

