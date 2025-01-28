Reputation Management, media relations and crisis communications- Join the Masterclass

Reputation Management, media relations and crisis communications

A Masterclass for Energy Leaders

Your company can rise or fall based on its reputation.

In a world where communications have never been faster paced – or more varied – it has never been more important to be on the front foot.

Print, radio, television, online publications, citizen journalists, social media groups, influencers and everyone with a social media account – they all communicate and can have their opinions seen by thousands, if not millions in seconds.

As a result, it’s never been more important to communicate promptly, calmly and clearly. This is especially true in a crisis situation.

Jennifer Maclennan, Regional Director, Europe at Fifth Ring, will talk attendees through best practice reputation management, including real-life examples, and how it applies across the communications landscape, both in operational normality and in crisis situations.

Jennifer Maclennan, Group Managing Director, Europe

Jennifer was a journalist before joining Fifth Ring as Head of PR in 2016 and progressing to her current role. She has been a part of the emergency response team since she joined Fifth Ring and has worked with clients around the world across industries including energy, infrastructure, education, professional services, private equity, maritime and technology.

Through real-world insights, exploring some of the most challenged and restrictive institutional cultures, and interactive discussions, participants will gain practical strategies to evaluate and adjust their cultural landscape. Join us to discover whether your organization’s culture is propelling you forward—or holding you back.

