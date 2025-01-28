Reputation Management, media relations and crisis communications- Join the Masterclass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Reputation Management, media relations and crisis communications- Join the Masterclass

By Mark Selby
28/01/2025, 11:01 am
A Masterclass for Energy Leaders

Free to attend for Energy Voice subscribers and for E-FWD members

Your company can rise or fall based on its reputation.

In a world where communications have never been faster paced – or more varied – it has never been more important to be on the front foot.

Print, radio, television, online publications, citizen journalists, social media groups, influencers and everyone with a social media account – they all communicate and can have their opinions seen by thousands, if not millions in seconds.

As a result, it’s never been more important to communicate promptly, calmly and clearly. This is especially true in a crisis situation.

Jennifer Maclennan, Regional Director, Europe at Fifth Ring, will talk attendees through best practice reputation management, including real-life examples, and how it applies across the communications landscape, both in operational normality and in crisis situations.

Jennifer Maclennan, Group Managing Director, Europe

Jennifer was a journalist before joining Fifth Ring as Head of PR in 2016 and progressing to her current role. She has been a part of the emergency response team since she joined Fifth Ring and has worked with clients around the world across industries including energy, infrastructure, education, professional services, private equity, maritime and technology.

Through real-world insights, exploring some of the most challenged and restrictive institutional cultures, and interactive discussions, participants will gain practical strategies to evaluate and adjust their cultural landscape. Join us to discover whether your organization’s culture is propelling you forward—or holding you back.

This masterclass is free for Energy Voice subscribers and E-FWD members

