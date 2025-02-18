Swinney pledges extra £25m for Grangemouth and calls for matched funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All News

Swinney pledges extra £25m for Grangemouth and calls for matched funding

Scotland's First Minister said the Labour government must "do what it said it would do before the election".
By PA
18/02/2025, 5:35 pm
© Photographer: Christopher FurlonScotland climate change
The Ineos refinery at Grangemouth.

John Swinney has pledged a further £25 million to secure a “just transition” for Grangemouth, calling on the UK Government to match the Scottish Government’s funding.

The First Minister said the Labour Government must “do what it said it would do before the election”.

However, he praised the recent discussions he has had with Labour ministers Ed Miliband and Michael Shanks on the future of the industrial site.

Earlier this month, redundancy letters were sent out to staff at the oil refinery owned by Petroineos – with some 65 of around 500 jobs expected to be retained.

It was announced last year that the central Scotland facility would close and transition to become an import terminal, as Petroineos reported massive losses at the refinery.

A £1.5 million report into the feasibility of Grangemouth becoming a low-carbon energy hub, known as Project Willow, is due to be published by the end of the month.
John Swinney announced the new funding in a statement to the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, saying it would come from ScotWind revenues in a budget amendment.

Mr Swinney said: “Any redundancy, whether voluntary or compulsory, is a matter of deep regret.

“That is particularly so given that this government believes that refining at Grangemouth should continue, that this closure is premature, and that it is detrimental to Scotland’s transition to net zero.”

A careers fair will take place on March 6, he said, with 19 companies taking part.

He said the additional £25 million for the Grangemouth just transition fund would take the Scottish Government’s total investment for the site to £87 million.

This new money will expedite any proposals which come from Project Willow, he said.

The report is examining other industries which could exist on the site such as plastics recycling, hydrogen production and sustainable aviation fuel.

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Scotland’s only oil refinery will close in the second quarter of 2025 with the loss of 400 jobs.

He said collaboration with Energy Secretary Mr Miliband would continue, but he urged the UK Government to at least match the Scottish Government’s just transition fund.

The First Minister said: “We need the UK Government to do at least the same and deliver a fair amount to avoid significant economic disruption in central Scotland, and to protect and promote Scotland and Grangemouth’s future interests.

“In short, we need this Labour Government to do what it said it would do before the election.”

The recent UK Government’s recent growth deal money does not recognise the urgency of the situation, he said.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay welcomed the funding announcement but blamed the Scottish Government for creating a “hostile environment” for fossil fuel firms.

He said: “I find it remarkable that in a statement of around 1,600 words the words ‘oil and gas’ were not even mentioned once.

“The truth is that the party who used to champion Scotland’s oil now seem to regard it as a dirty word.

“Grangemouth workers know that the anti-oil and gas sentiment from the SNP in Edinburgh and Labour in London has been fatal.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he and the First Minister shared a “deep frustration” with Petroineos over its decision to close the refinery, despite attempts to keep it open.

But he added: “Governments have known of the company’s intentions for five years but failed to put plans in place.

“But over the past seven months the UK and Scottish governments have worked collaboratively to deliver the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, joint working on Project Willow and joint attempts to secure incomes for workers for the next 18 months.”

Recommended for you

Tags