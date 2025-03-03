JMSL: A full-service provider on the global stage

Over the past two decades JMSL has become a dynamic force in the energy sector. The company, founded in 2003, built its reputation in energy industry recruitment, delivering skilled resources both to the UK’s oil and gas sector and major projects abroad.

Now it has expanded those capabilities to include fabrication and comprehensive project delivery services.

That offering is complemented by a management team that boasts extensive project delivery experience, having provided tailored solutions across several sectors and global locations.

Managing director Campbell Jamieson said: “Our history is steeped in the traditional energy sector. But as the industry transitions, so have we, embracing renewables, nuclear, infrastructure and defence, while maintaining our expertise in oil and gas. We’ve also expanded our geographical footprint, delivering projects in Europe and West Africa. Our commitment to HSEQ is underlined by recent award of triple ISO certification, accredited to 9001/14001/45001.”

Trusted experts in energy sector recruitment

What makes JMSL stand out is its holistic understanding of the energy sector and the skills required.

As Campbell said: “We’re not just putting CVs on desks. We provide tailored solutions backed by our management’s deep expertise in project delivery. We’ve got a national and international network of personnel, possessing the ability to bridge the gaps in capacity across workforces in the UK and globally.

“Manpower is vital in any business and getting the right skilled people is a major issue across various industry sectors at present. We can help with this.”

The company has an extensive 25-year track record of sourcing highly skilled personnel. It can help fill any role within a project from blue-collar to white-collar positions such as management, engineering, supervision and inspection. Its expertise also extends to executive roles for permanent placement.

Beyond recruitment, the company’s ability to manage projects end-to-end highlights its excellent positioning.

Campbell added: “Manpower is our foundation, but we’ve expanded to deliver full-service project management and fabrication solutions.”

This combination of services ensures JMSL meets the ever-changing demands of global energy projects with precision and efficiency.

A proven record of delivery on a global scale

JMSL’s portfolio reveals successful delivery of projects across the world.

Throughout 2024 it delivered 120,000 man hours to a variety of oil and gas, renewables and infrastructure projects.

It also recently provided fabrication management consultancy for subsea fabrication projects across Europe and West Africa. Services included development of production procedures, fabrication sequence, schedule, method statements and quality documentation, prior to deployment of key fabrication representatives to support production delivery at project location.

In addition, in the largest single project to date, it supported delivery of 180 trades personnel to an FPSO upgrade project.

Each project showcases JMSL’s commitment to quality and its ability to adapt to the distinct requirements of its clients, whether in offshore oil fields or renewable energy installations.

Campbell noted: “We’re also in the process of expanding our geographical footprint with a new location in the Middle East which will allow us to efficiently service this region. Our geographical expansion and ability to deliver complex projects underline our capability as a trusted partner.”

Workshop facilities

A major milestone in 2024 was the opening of JMSL’s 1,800sq m workshop, providing a platform to provide a broad range of workshop services including training, procedure qualification and fabrication whilst also serving to support site operations by streamlining mobilisation preparation activities.

The workshop has external laydown and office facilities and offers lifting and welding capabilities, along with a range of other services.

“Our new workshop is a game-changer,” Campbell shared. “We’re now equipped to deliver full-service fabrication solutions, specialising in process pipework and associated structural components for onshore and offshore applications, through use of our range of pre qualified weld procedures.”

Located within the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport zone, the workshop supports the company’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions while maintaining its strong presence in oil and gas.

A trusted partner across all energy sectors

JMSL is also focused on collaboration, inviting like-minded organisations to explore joint ventures. “We’re open to partnerships that enhance service delivery and innovation,” Campbell added.

With its extensive track record, excellent facilities, and commitment to innovation, JMSL is well-positioned to provide unparalleled service across all energy sectors. From traditional oil and gas to renewables and infrastructure projects, the company delivers expertise, reliability and quality at every stage.

Campbell concluded: “Our unique business model and fresh approach brings demonstrable customer savings across all service offerings, without compromise to health and safety, quality and delivery. Whatever the challenge, we have the capability, expertise, and experience to exceed expectations.”

To find out more about how JMSL can help your business visit the company’s website.