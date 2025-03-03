The key to realising floating wind potential

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The key to realising floating wind potential

In partnership with Thistle Wind Partners
03/03/2025, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Thistle Wind PartnerDEME offshore floating wind farm.
Floating windfarms have the potential to drive the energy transition.

Building GW scale fixed and floating wind projects is a massive technical and commercial challenge with once-in-a-generation potential to transform the economies of coastal communities throughout the UK.

That is particularly the case in the north and northeast of Scotland although greater coordination is required at all levels to grasp the opportunity and address the volume and investment challenges to get to GW scale and quickly drive down costs.

Key to this is learning from successes elsewhere around the world.

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP) is currently developing 2GW of floating and fixed-foundation offshore wind capacity at its two ScotWind leasing sites: the Ayre Offshore Wind Farm in Orkney and the Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm off the coast of Aberdeenshire.

Bowdun is a just over 1GW fixed bottom project. The Ayre project will also contribute more than 1GW of renewable energy – which is enough to power more than 1.2 million households – but is planned to be a floating project.

European projects show the way

Qairs Eolmed floating wind project. © Supplied by Thistle Wind Partner
Qair’s Eolmed floating wind project shows how oil and gas competencies transfer to renewable energy.

TWP’s Inverness based supply chain manager, Gavin MacKay, is responsible for developing and implementing supply chain strategies. He points out that creating certainty will drive investor confidence, leading to more sustainable jobs.

This investor confidence is demonstrated by the conditions created in other parts of Europe where two of TWP’s shareholders (Deme Offshore and Qair) are investing in major floating wind specific port infrastructure, as well as achieving exceptionally high levels of local content on the EolMed floating wind demonstration project.

This is learning Gavin is keen to apply here.

He said: “Qair is delivering the EolMed 30MW floating demonstrator which has activated parts of the supply chain previously operating in other sectors such as oil and gas, and construction.

“Some of the automation of production processes are truly impressive and genuinely first in class. There are lessons from that market which read directly across to the imperative in Scotland to develop the right infrastructure and facilitate the transition of oil and gas competencies into the growing demand for these services in offshore wind.”

Certainty will drive investment

Gavin MacKay © Supplied by Thistlewind Partners
Gavin MacKay wants to see lessons learned from projects around Europe.

Before joining TWP, Gavin spent 20 years working in machinery manufacturing and economic development, specialising in energy industry development. He also served as a Board member of Europe’s largest offshore wind cluster organisation, DeepWind, and advised the joint government/industry Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council.

He added: “Creating certainty will drive investor confidence and we will see more successes in UK infrastructure and manufacturing investments which will lead to the quality, sustainable jobs we need to deliver as an industry.

“There is still some way to go to consent, construct, connect and offtake the volumes required to realise the full offshore wind opportunity. It is well understood that grid, planning, and route to market are critical issues that need to be solved.”

Through its local supply chain targets, TWP supports Scotland and the wider UK in developing exportable goods and services for the global offshore wind sector as well as long term opportunities for the local supply chain.

It feels well placed to lever shareholder capabilities and support the growth of the supply chain in Scotland, beginning with a programme to pre-qualify Scottish suppliers with TWP’s tier 1 contractor, DEME Offshore.

The company will have more to say on this in the coming weeks, but it promises to start addressing one of the fundamental barriers for business transitioning into offshore wind.

For more information about TWP, the Ayre and Bowdun Offshore Wind Farm projects and the local supply chain, please visit TWP’s website

