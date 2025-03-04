Register now for the Fifth Annual North Sea Decarbonisation Conference

Explore the North Sea’s pivotal decarbonisation journey and what the future holds at the two-day event.

This April, the Energy Industries Council (EIC), in collaboration with its international partners, will be presenting the Fifth Annual North Sea Decarbonisation Conference in London.

Taking place on April 23-24 2025, the two-day event will examine the North Sea’s pivotal decarbonisation journey, highlighting key strategies to achieve ambitious climate goals.

Topics covered at the conference will include expanding offshore wind, electrifying the oil and gas sector, advancing CCUS initiatives, driving innovation, and investing in cutting-edge low-carbon technologies.

Spanning countries including the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Norway and Belgium, the North Sea region is united by shared decarbonisation goals in alignment with global climate action.

However, each country is approaching these targets uniquely, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, boost renewable energy use, and foster sustainable growth across the region.

© Supplied by EIC

Shaping the future of North Sea transition

The North Sea Decarbonisation Conference will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shape the future of low-carbon energy in the North Sea.

With a focus on policy, technology, and collaboration, this year’s conference features speakers such as NSTA, Alfanar, Decom Mission, Mocean Energy, Bureau Veritas and Siemens Energy.

Additionally, ABL Group, global leaders in marine and energy consultancy, specialising in technical solutions supporting safety and sustainability across the renewables, maritime and oil and gas sectors, are principal partner of the event. Over the two days ABL Group will share key insights on the UK energy market.

For anyone in the energy sector, the conference will provide insights in order to stay ahead of decarbonisation trends. Discover key strategies for achieving climate goals, including offshore wind, CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilisation & Storage), and electrification of oil and gas.

Connect with decision-makers and innovators

© Supplied by EIC

It presents the opportunity to learn about cutting-edge low-carbon technologies and explore potential collaborations or business ventures – connecting with top professionals, decision-makers, and innovators shaping the low-carbon energy transition in the North Sea.

The conference also provides the chance to gain knowledge on how different North Sea countries (UK, Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Belgium) are each tackling decarbonisation.

Kim Stephen, regional director, UK for EIC, told us: “The fifth annual North Sea Decarbonisation Conference is shaping up to be another brilliant EIC event, where around 250 members of the energy supply chain from the UK and overseas will gather to hear updates on key North Sea projects to identify business opportunities for their organisation.

“We’re pleased to include some new sessions this year, including expanding grid connectivity and a panel covering sustainable aviation fuel. These, in addition to our ever popular hydrogen and CCUS session, as well as fixed and floating offshore wind, will showcase the breadth of opportunities for the energy sector supply chain.”

Key themes of the conference

Key themes that will be explored at the Fifth Annual North Sea Decarbonisation Conference include:

Policy & Regulation

Exploring the evolving policy landscape and how governments, regulators, and industry can work together to accelerate decarbonisation

Decommissioning

Strategies for the responsible retirement of aging infrastructure and repurposing assets to support the transition

Wave & Tidal Energy

Unlocking the potential of marine renewables as a key contributor to the future energy mix

Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF)

Driving the adoption of low-carbon aviation fuel solutions to cut emissions in air travel

Hydrogen & CCUS

Scaling up hydrogen production, carbon capture, and storage to support industrial decarbonisation

Electrification & Grid Connections

Overcoming challenges in connecting clean energy sources and ensuring grid resilience

Fixed & Floating Offshore Wind

Accelerating the deployment of offshore wind projects and integrating them into the energy system

Delegate tickets are priced at £295+VAT for EIC members and £395+VAT for non-members, and include access to the full two-day conference, networking lunch and refreshments, and networking reception on Wednesday April 23 2025.

Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to hear from the industry's key speakers and projects.