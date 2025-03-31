Miliband broaches talks with Centrica to extend Rough beyond 2030

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Miliband broaches talks with Centrica to extend Rough beyond 2030

The UK's energy secretary Ed Miliband met with Centrica executives this month to discuss the future of the UK’s largest gas storage facility. 
By Jessica Mills Davies
31/03/2025, 7:00 am Updated: 31/03/2025, 10:14 am
© Supplied by Centricalhyfe centrica green hydrogen
Centrica has plans to revamp its Rough site into a storage base for hydrogen.

Centrica executives have met with energy secretary Ed Miliband to discuss the future of the Rough gas storage facility in the North Sea.

The UK energy company’s group chief executive Christopher O’Shea and the managing director of Centrica Energy Storage Martin Scargill recently attended a meeting with Miliband and others at the Hull Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re in discussions with [government] at a high level to find a way to keep Rough open as a key strategic asset for the UK,” O’Shea said.

“I can’t go into any details of the discussions but I am hopeful that HMG (Her Majesty’s Government) will be able to move quickly enough to enable this crucial asset to remain open.”

He indicated in February that Centrica was yet to decide on a direction for the Rough gas storage site, after the company revealed an anticipated loss at Centrica Energy Storage, stating that “as it currently stands, we wouldn’t be refilling it”.

The owner of the country’s largest gas storage facility is seeking to refit the asset as part of a £2 billion refurbishment so that it can function as a hydrogen storage facility. Centrica has said that it is seeking to secure a cap-and-floor mechanism to operate the asset.

At the height of the energy crisis, the licence to operate the Rough gas storage facility was renewed, but it is now due to expire in 2030.

A spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said that the discussions did not go “into detail”, but that the government’s position “remains what it was before”.

“We’re not providing updates on what that will look like but we’re having discussions with Centrica about it. Everything’s on the table on what the future would be just as long as it provides value for money,” the spokesperson said.

The DESNZ spokesperson did not rule out a possible financial subsidy for the facility to continue to operate as a natural gas facility beyond 2030, or discussions around other subsidies aside from a cap-and-floor mechanism.

“If it was gas storage it would help meet net zero targets as well,” the spokesman said, citing the government’s target including up to 5% unabated gas.

He said that extending the licence for the Rough gas storage facility would be up to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) to approve.

Chris Stark indicated at a committee hearing in January that the government is looking to provide incentives for hydrogen storage beyond 2030.

The boss of Mission Control, who is tasked with implementing the UK’s clean power plan, admitted that there was no “policy framework in place” to support the as-yet-unproven hydrogen storage industry.

Several gas companies have partnered on a hydrogen boiler trial in Fife, Scotland, which had yet to receive safety approvals last month despite the associated network being installed.

