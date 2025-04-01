‘Days of painful masks are over’: Mask Logic wins £720K for 3D scan respirator

A face mask that uses 3D scanning technology to create a personalised fit, reducing pain and discomfort, has been launched by a Scottish firm.

Edinburgh-based Mask Logic has closed a £659,000 seed funding round, completed in two tranches, and has secured an additional £128,000 in grant support from Scottish Enterprise.

Mask Logic’s half-mask respirator uses 3D scanning technology to create a precise map of the face within minutes. The map is then used to design a customised nose bridge, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit.

Designed by during the Covid-19 pandemic by a team of scientists, engineers, and medics, the inventors called the mask “game-changing” for users, including in the energy industry.

During the pandemic, high-grade FFP3 respirators were in short supply, and many existing models proved uncomfortable and ill-fitting – especially during long, gruelling shifts.

Designers include Dr Allistair McConnell, assistant professor of computer science at Heriot-Watt University; Professor Adam Stokes, head of the Institute of Bioengineering at Edinburgh University; Andy Coleman, an investor and advisor to science and technology companies; and Dr Ken Stewart, a plastic surgeon specialising in complex facial and ear reconstruction.

A surgeon’s perspective

NHS consultant surgeon Dr Stewart witnessed firsthand the discomfort and pain caused by traditional masks, especially around the nose and cheekbones, where soft tissue is minimal.

“We realised that by combining modern 3D imaging with 3D-printed soft materials, we could create bespoke, perfectly fitted masks that conform to the unique contours of each face,” he said.

“In our first comparative trial, our masks proved more comfortable than standard disposable alternatives. Since then, we’ve refined our design dramatically yet we’ve remained true to our original mission: to create the most comfortable, personalised respiratory masks possible, suited for every face.

“We believe the days of painful, pressure-inducing masks are finally over.”

Funding and market entry

This month Mask Logic closed the £720,000 funding round led by the Edinburgh-based angel syndicate Equity Gap, with participation from Scottish Enterprise, Old College Capital, and Apollo Informal Investment.

© Supplied by Fifth Ring

Mask Logic CEO Michael Fink said: “This funding marks an important milestone, enabling us to advance manufacturing, secure certification, and successfully enter the UK market. I care about public health, and the person-centered approach we are taking has the potential to set a new benchmark for comfort and fit in respiratory protection.

“With cutting-edge 3D printing and scanning technology, a talented team, and strong investor backing, Mask Logic is primed to redefine greater health and safety in the workplace and offer employers a new way to show they care about the wellbeing of their workforce.”

Experienced industry leaders join board

The company has expanded its board of directors, appointing Aberdeen-based Ian Ord as chairman and Graham Reid of Edinburgh as investor director. Ord is founder of marketing agency Fifth Ring, while Reid is former chief financial officer and CEO of Cala Homes.

Reid said: “With my experience in the construction sector, I have seen first-hand the challenges of ensuring effective respiratory protection in high-risk work environments. This innovative, custom-fit respirator has the potential to set new safety standards, providing a level of fit and comfort that traditional masks simply cannot achieve.

“From construction sites to industrial settings, ensuring workers have reliable and well-fitting PPE is critical to safeguarding their health. Mask Logic’s pioneering approach is a game-changer, and I look forward to contributing to its success as we bring this much-needed solution to market.”