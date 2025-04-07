Putting our BESS foot forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All News

Putting our BESS foot forward

By Reporter, Presented by CMS
07/04/2025, 7:00 am
© Supplied by CMS
BATTERY STORAGE: Development of battery storage projects in Scotland is gaining momentum.

Words by Michael Urquhart, Of Counsel, CMS.

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are becoming increasingly pivotal in the UK’s transition towards clean power, with ambitious government targets to significantly enhance capacity by 2030. While Scotland finds itself in pole position to capitalise on this ambition, it will require major investment to deliver.

Labour’s Clean Power 2030 Action Plan acknowledged our historic dependency on fossil fuels and their associated economic and environmental impact. It has pledged to harness the UK’s natural resources to help address the climate crisis and concerns about energy security.

The plan proposes ambitious increases in solar and wind power, complemented by a significant increase in UK grid capacity flexibility.  Battery storage is expected to play a key role in the strategy, with the Government anticipating a five-fold increase in installed capacity.

While BESS operators have faced historical challenges in gaining recognition and support from National Grid, the shift towards more decentralised and flexible energy requirements has enhanced the value which battery energy can bring.  As a result, National Grid networks are now being upgraded to better accommodate BESS within the energy mix.

With any nascent technology, securing project financing is always going to be a challenge for developers, but the BESS market is well-positioned for this. The steady reduction in the lithium-ion battery prices combined with an increasingly sophisticated market for revenues is now creating a significant opportunity for increased investment.

The Government’s commitment to increasing BESS capacity also provides a clear policy framework for investors. This strong focus on increased renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, is driving the market for flexible storage solutions to balance supply and demand. Battery storage offers the flexibility that is an essential component within this emerging energy system.

The growing focus on ESG criteria is also likely to attract further investment into battery storage projects as a result of their alignment with the transition towards clean energy.

Scotland is currently at the forefront of the European battery storage market with several large-scale projects being earmarked for development.
Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners recently announced the commencement of two 500MW BESS projects, at Coalburn 2 in South Lanarkshire and Devilla in Fife, which are set to become the largest of their kind in Europe.

Earlier this month, Zenobe announced its 400MW Eccles Project in Berwickshire will begin operations in 2027, bringing stability and improving the reliability and affordability of the UK’s increasingly renewable power system.

Portfolio financing of BESS developments offers additional de-risking for investors where multiple projects can be grouped together to spread risk and enhance the attractiveness of investment opportunities. The pooling of resource and expertise can provide cost savings and operational efficiencies with the portfolio approach able to mitigate technical issues or delays to projects.

The increased focus on the energy storage market is likely to drive demand for portfolio financing. Last month, Constantine Energy Storage secured a landmark £180 million  financing deal with a multi-national banking consortium consisting of Nord/LB, Virgin Money, EDC and Société Générale. CMS acted as legal adviser to Constantine Energy Storage on the financing of the 612MW portfolio, consisting of nine UK-located BESS projects. According to a Nord/LB source this portfolio of projects is “the largest-ever financed in Europe and will significantly boost the UK’s energy storage capabilities”.

The development of battery storage projects in Scotland is gaining momentum, driven by ambitious government targets, technological advancements, and the growing demand for flexible energy solutions.

The grid network’s historical preference for legacy energy providers is evolving, with system upgrades and policy changes favouring battery storage projects.

The emergence of new, large-scale projects exemplifies Scotland’s commitment towards expanding battery storage infrastructure. The de-risking of investment through portfolio financing is attracting commercial banks and institutional investors, who will drive this market forward to further support the transition towards clean energy.

As the UK progresses towards its net zero targets, battery storage is set to play a crucial role in ensuring a reliable, resilient, and sustainable energy future.