Aberdeenshire firm Blaze lands Baltic Sea substation job

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
07/04/2025, 3:02 pm
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by SmuldersBaltyk offshore substation
Baltyk offshore substation. Image: Smulders

Blaze Manufacturing Solutions has won “significant” contracts to provide fire alarm and extinguishing systems for offshore substations in the Baltic Sea.

The Laurencekirk-based Blaze won the deal from Belgian firm Iemants, part of the Eiffage Smulders conglomerate, to build offshore substations for the 1.4GW Baltyk 2 and 3 offshore wind farms. The value of the deal was undisclosed.

The wind farms are being developed by joint venture partners, Equinor and Polenergia, and will be among the first such projects in the Polish exclusive zone of the Baltic Sea. Thea re expected to deliver power in 2027.

Blaze was established by husband and wife team, Howard and Ann Johnson, in 2006 to deliver fire safety protection, detection, and loss prevention solutions in the North Sea. It became part of the Balmoral Group in 2019 when the Aberdeen firm took a majority stake.

Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze. © Supplied by Blaze Manufacturing
Stuart White, Ann Johnson and Howard Johnson of Blaze.

Blaze external relations director Ann Johnson at Blaze Manufacturing Solutions said: “The Baltyk 2 and 3 wind farms represent a significant investment in renewable energy, and we are proud to contribute our expertise in fire safety to ensure their safe and efficient operation. Our team is committed to delivering a comprehensive and reliable fire detection and protection solutions that meet the specific needs of these offshore substations.”

The contract encompasses the design, engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning of fire alarm and extinguishing systems.

Blaze technical director Greg Carnie said “This demonstrates a deep understanding of the fire safety requirements and presents a compelling solution that aligns with the project goals. With our experience in the offshore wind sector and our commitment to quality and safety this gave Iemants the confidence to select Blaze for this critical aspect of the project.”

in the Baltic Sea and will require robust and reliable fire safety systems to protect personnel and equipment. Blaze Manufacturing Solutions was selected for its proven track record in delivering high-quality, customised solutions for challenging environments, including offshore installations.