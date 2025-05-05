How Dräger changed the game in offshore gas detection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
May 5th 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
Drager gas detector with technician in the background.© Supplied by Drager
Dräger's new solution will offer greater flexibility and range for offshore operations.

In partnership with Dräger

As industries seek more agile safety solutions for ever-changing environments, Dräger Marine & Offshore’s deployment of a new wireless gas detection system shows just what can be achieved through innovation.

The firm developed its turnkey rental pelicase system after spotting a gap in the market for temporary, fixed-style gas detection.

Many existing North Sea assets have been built up over the years, meaning cabling and traditional daisy chaining of detection systems are no longer viable.

Dräger’s system uses ISA100 wireless to allow for long range, single hop communication. It can support up to 32 gas detectors, with each transmitter located exactly where it’s needed.

Along with Dräger’s flexible rental model, it makes for a cost-effective and user-friendly solution that can be applied to complex projects.

Development

Open pelicase with monitor showing data. © Supplied by Drager
Dräger’s solution provides feedback over long ranges and in difficult environments.

Initially developed as a demo unit to showcase wireless gas detection, Dräger’s system quickly proved its value when a customer asked to hire it for a live project.

It was used to replace a fleet of portable area monitors for a temporary monitoring application on an offshore oil terminal.

The new control room was located too far away for traditional wireless area monitors to maintain a signal via the traditional hop-to-hop method. But the pelicase system’s ISA100 wireless connection overcame that issue.

That experience led to Dräger developing the demonstration unit into a fully scalable wireless rental solution.

It includes an HMI with full overview of alarms, gas measurements, diagnostics data, trends and system status. The system has a built in beacon sounder for audio visual alarm and requires only mains power supply.

Success in the field

Drager polytron 6100 detector on pipe network. © Supplied by Drager
Dräger’s wireless Polytron 6100 can be attached to pipes and provides feedback to the pelicase hub.

A client needed it to safeguard crew on board a heavy-lift construction vessel supporting offshore wind turbine foundation installation.

The operations involved installing monopile foundations. But driving the enormous hollow steel tubes deep into the seabed often released poisonous gases such as hydrogen sulphide or methane.

Dräger’s solution consisted of the wireless pelicase controller paired with 7x GS01 wireless gas detectors.

The speed and flexibility of the solution was showcased by the fact that it was designed, built and delivered within two weeks. It was then successfully commissioned on board the vessel at the point of departure.

As the vessel will be working for approximately a year on a major offshore wind farm project, this will be a long-term rental deployment.

Benefits and cost savings

Wireless Polytron 6100 © Supplied by Drager
The solution can be used in complex offshore environments.

There are a number of aspects to the system which give it an advantage over traditional portable products. These include:

  • Significantly reduced maintenance, thanks to battery-powered GS01 transmitters that can run for a year without charging.
  • No daily charging or bump testing required for most use cases.
  • Pre-configured with quick and simple deployment with no reliance on daisy-chained devices or physical repositioning to extend range.

All of this means the system is ideal for rapid setup during shutdowns or turnarounds, as well as commissioning or decommissioning work. Plus, the fact that it’s a rental solution means it is perfect for trials or proof of concepts before investing in a permanent fixed system.

Savings and efficiency of rental model

Dräger’s popular rental model comes with a range of benefits, allowing access to cutting-edge technology in a price-sensitive way. While permanent solutions can cost large amounts, rental packages are cheaper and can be tailored for use only when needed. In addition, ongoing support can include remote monitoring of the equipment, so Dräger know immediately if something is wrong and can send a replacement.

As marketing manager Neil Shepherd says:

At a time when budgets are still tight and markets are uncertain, this means you don’t have to compromise on safety.”

This safety-as-a-service approach extends across Dräger’s range with flexibility of the rental model a key attraction. In some instances, products can be hired for as little as half a day, potentially saving operators many thousands of pounds. Another great example is its Rental Robot, a smart vending machine which can be placed on site and products taken from it only when needed by certified contractors.

The future

Recent developments have seen data logging added to the solution. A further upgrade will see it reduced in size and weight, making it even more flexible and easy to use in difficult environments.

With its combination of reliability, simplicity, and flexibility, this innovation is already proving to be a game-changer in industrial safety. Find out more by visiting Dräger’s website.

