How Dräger changed the game in offshore gas detection

As industries seek more agile safety solutions for ever-changing environments, Dräger Marine & Offshore’s deployment of a new wireless gas detection system shows just what can be achieved through innovation.

The firm developed its turnkey rental pelicase system after spotting a gap in the market for temporary, fixed-style gas detection.

Many existing North Sea assets have been built up over the years, meaning cabling and traditional daisy chaining of detection systems are no longer viable.

Dräger’s system uses ISA100 wireless to allow for long range, single hop communication. It can support up to 32 gas detectors, with each transmitter located exactly where it’s needed.

Along with Dräger’s flexible rental model, it makes for a cost-effective and user-friendly solution that can be applied to complex projects.

Development

Initially developed as a demo unit to showcase wireless gas detection, Dräger’s system quickly proved its value when a customer asked to hire it for a live project.

It was used to replace a fleet of portable area monitors for a temporary monitoring application on an offshore oil terminal.

The new control room was located too far away for traditional wireless area monitors to maintain a signal via the traditional hop-to-hop method. But the pelicase system’s ISA100 wireless connection overcame that issue.

That experience led to Dräger developing the demonstration unit into a fully scalable wireless rental solution.

It includes an HMI with full overview of alarms, gas measurements, diagnostics data, trends and system status. The system has a built in beacon sounder for audio visual alarm and requires only mains power supply.

Success in the field

A client needed it to safeguard crew on board a heavy-lift construction vessel supporting offshore wind turbine foundation installation.

The operations involved installing monopile foundations. But driving the enormous hollow steel tubes deep into the seabed often released poisonous gases such as hydrogen sulphide or methane.

Dräger’s solution consisted of the wireless pelicase controller paired with 7x GS01 wireless gas detectors.

The speed and flexibility of the solution was showcased by the fact that it was designed, built and delivered within two weeks. It was then successfully commissioned on board the vessel at the point of departure.

As the vessel will be working for approximately a year on a major offshore wind farm project, this will be a long-term rental deployment.

Benefits and cost savings

There are a number of aspects to the system which give it an advantage over traditional portable products. These include:

Significantly reduced maintenance, thanks to battery-powered GS01 transmitters that can run for a year without charging.

No daily charging or bump testing required for most use cases.

Pre-configured with quick and simple deployment with no reliance on daisy-chained devices or physical repositioning to extend range.

All of this means the system is ideal for rapid setup during shutdowns or turnarounds, as well as commissioning or decommissioning work. Plus, the fact that it’s a rental solution means it is perfect for trials or proof of concepts before investing in a permanent fixed system.

Savings and efficiency of rental model

Dräger’s popular rental model comes with a range of benefits, allowing access to cutting-edge technology in a price-sensitive way. While permanent solutions can cost large amounts, rental packages are cheaper and can be tailored for use only when needed. In addition, ongoing support can include remote monitoring of the equipment, so Dräger know immediately if something is wrong and can send a replacement.

As marketing manager Neil Shepherd says:

At a time when budgets are still tight and markets are uncertain, this means you don’t have to compromise on safety.”

This safety-as-a-service approach extends across Dräger’s range with flexibility of the rental model a key attraction. In some instances, products can be hired for as little as half a day, potentially saving operators many thousands of pounds. Another great example is its Rental Robot, a smart vending machine which can be placed on site and products taken from it only when needed by certified contractors.

The future

Recent developments have seen data logging added to the solution. A further upgrade will see it reduced in size and weight, making it even more flexible and easy to use in difficult environments.

With its combination of reliability, simplicity, and flexibility, this innovation is already proving to be a game-changer in industrial safety. Find out more by visiting Dräger’s website.