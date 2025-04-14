Meet the All-Energy 2025 Ambassadors: Lesley McNeil, Muirhall Energy

The UK’s leading clean energy event returns to the SEC this May for two days of networking, connections, and uninterrupted business with the renewable energy community.

This year’s event is set to be bigger, with over 12,000 visitors expected, 600+ expert speakers and 270+ innovative exhibitors

Focusing on a Net Zero future

Developers, investors and buyers are coming to the conference to discover the latest trends and solutions. You’ll be able to meet with representatives and colleagues in the industry management, sales or procurement.

The event in Glasgow will also see buyers from sectors such as local government authorities, consultancy services, power suppliers, software developers, OEMs, and education, hoping to check out the next big thing in renewable energy solutions.

All-Energy helps to connect your technology and solutions to the UK renewable energy industry to better engineer an integrated Net Zero energy future.

Introducing Lesley McNeil, All-Energy Ambassador

Tina Abulashvili, event organiser, said: “At All-Energy, we’re proud to collaborate with a group of expert Ambassadors representing five key sectors driving the energy transition: Offshore Wind, Onshore Wind, Grid & Networks, Hydrogen, and Decarbonisation & Sustainability.

“These Ambassadors act as advocates for the events, bringing invaluable insights and ideas from their areas of expertise to help shape the direction of the conference. They’re actively involved in developing content, contributing to conference sessions, and helping us spotlight the issues, innovations, and opportunities that matter most.

“From editorial features and articles to on-stage discussions, our Ambassadors are at the heart of our mission—to drive meaningful dialogue and progress across the industry.”

Lesley McNeil’s professional background is nothing short of impressive. After serving 14 years in the Scottish Government as Head of Onshore Wind Policy and Development, Lesley also has previous experience in the determination of large-scale electricity applications with roles in the Energy Consents Unit.

Three years ago, Lesley transitioned from the civil service to the private sector and joined Muirhall Energy as the Head of External and Corporate Affairs.

This year, Lesley is excited to attend the conference as an All-Energy Ambassador. She said: “I am excited and delighted to be attending the All-Energy conference in Glasgow as an Ambassador for Onshore Wind. I’ve been to every All-Energy event for at least the last decade, speaking on various panels so this is like coming home. My real passion and focus has always been Onshore Wind, so I’m excited to speak about how this is the cheapest and fastest deployed technology. We’re saving the world!”

Lesley is looking forward to connecting and learning more from her colleagues in the industry, saying: “This will be the first year that I’m not actually speaking or moderating. I’m looking forward to attending other events and talks and really take in the atmosphere.”

“I’ve been working on tech barriers to onshore wind for some time, so I’m looking forward to Technical Barriers to Wind Development: Unlocking Opportunities in the UK which will be chaired by Heidi Douglas-Osborn from Renewable UK with the wonderful Temeeka Dawson, Anne Stevenson, Megan Amundson and Jim Wylie speaking on aviation and eskdalemuir issues.”

Lesley is also keen to highlight Muirhall’s recent work in onshore wind in the drive to net zero. She said: “Lately, the most interesting thing Muirhall is doing is looking at community benefits through a different prism. We have been committed to delivering community benefits for a long time, putting money into areas that have been more rural and deprived of investment, which is a good thing. But now we are looking at it through the angle of ‘how can we direct these funds while making it useful?’ After all, it’s only a just transition to net zero if everyone can feel the benefits of that.”

She continued to describe Muirhall’s work with energy discount schemes, saying: “These schemes are fantastic, and we are asked about them every time we go into communities, but we really want to extend the help to families that are in fuel poverty or suffering from deprivation.

“The community benefit funds are growing exponentially as wind farms grow, so we’ve gone beyond the point of small investments, which are normally aesthetic, and into legacy life-changing community money.

“And so, we have to ask: how do we make that switch up in thought, and how do we really use this for the betterment of everyone? How can we use this to capitalise on shared ownership? And finally, how do we make it better for the industry and for the community as well?”

Lesley will be at the conference to speak about these questions and more while representing Muirhall Energy.

She said: “I’d love to catch up with colleagues old and new at the event, please feel free to get in touch or just drop by and see me at stand J11”.

