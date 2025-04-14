Meet the All-Energy 2025 Ambassadors: Lesley McNeil, Muirhall Energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All News

Meet the All-Energy 2025 Ambassadors: Lesley McNeil, Muirhall Energy

By In partnership with Reed Exhibitions
14/04/2025, 3:00 pm Updated: 14/04/2025, 3:24 pm
© Supplied by Reed ExhibitionsDiscover new products, learn, and network with leaders shaping clean energy and net-zero.
Discover new products, learn, and network with leaders shaping clean energy and net-zero.

The UK’s leading clean energy event returns to the SEC this May for two days of networking, connections, and uninterrupted business with the renewable energy community.

This year’s event is set to be bigger, with over 12,000 visitors expected, 600+ expert speakers and 270+ innovative exhibitors

Focusing on a Net Zero future

Developers, investors and buyers are coming to the conference to discover the latest trends and solutions. You’ll be able to meet with representatives and colleagues in the industry management, sales or procurement.

The event in Glasgow will also see buyers from sectors such as local government authorities, consultancy services, power suppliers, software developers, OEMs, and education, hoping to check out the next big thing in renewable energy solutions.

All-Energy helps to connect your technology and solutions to the UK renewable energy industry to better engineer an integrated Net Zero energy future.

Introducing Lesley McNeil, All-Energy Ambassador

Tina Abulashvili, event organiser, said: “At All-Energy, we’re proud to collaborate with a group of expert Ambassadors representing five key sectors driving the energy transition: Offshore Wind, Onshore Wind, Grid & Networks, Hydrogen, and Decarbonisation & Sustainability.

“These Ambassadors act as advocates for the events, bringing invaluable insights and ideas from their areas of expertise to help shape the direction of the conference. They’re actively involved in developing content, contributing to conference sessions, and helping us spotlight the issues, innovations, and opportunities that matter most.

“From editorial features and articles to on-stage discussions, our Ambassadors are at the heart of our mission—to drive meaningful dialogue and progress across the industry.”

© Supplied by Lesley McNeil
Lesley McNeil, Muirhall Energy.

Lesley McNeil’s professional background is nothing short of impressive. After serving 14 years in the Scottish Government as Head of Onshore Wind Policy and Development, Lesley also has previous experience in the determination of large-scale electricity applications with roles in the Energy Consents Unit.

Three years ago, Lesley transitioned from the civil service to the private sector and joined Muirhall Energy as the Head of External and Corporate Affairs.

This year, Lesley is excited to attend the conference as an All-Energy Ambassador. She said: “I am excited and delighted to be attending the All-Energy conference in Glasgow as an Ambassador for Onshore Wind. I’ve been to every All-Energy event for at least the last decade, speaking on various panels so this is like coming home.  My real passion and focus has always been Onshore Wind, so I’m excited to speak about how this is the cheapest and fastest deployed technology. We’re saving the world!”

Lesley is looking forward to connecting and learning more from her colleagues in the industry, saying: “This will be the first year that I’m not actually speaking or moderating. I’m looking forward to attending other events and talks and really take in the atmosphere.”

“I’ve been working on tech barriers to onshore wind for some time, so I’m looking forward to Technical Barriers to Wind Development:  Unlocking Opportunities in the UK which will be chaired by Heidi Douglas-Osborn from Renewable UK with the wonderful Temeeka Dawson, Anne Stevenson, Megan Amundson and Jim Wylie speaking on aviation and eskdalemuir issues.”

Lesley is also keen to highlight Muirhall’s recent work in onshore wind in the drive to net zero. She said: “Lately, the most interesting thing Muirhall is doing is looking at community benefits through a different prism. We have been committed to delivering community benefits for a long time, putting money into areas that have been more rural and deprived of investment, which is a good thing. But now we are looking at it through the angle of ‘how can we direct these funds while making it useful?’ After all, it’s only a just transition to net zero if everyone can feel the benefits of that.”

She continued to describe Muirhall’s work with energy discount schemes, saying: “These schemes are fantastic, and we are asked about them every time we go into communities, but we really want to extend the help to families that are in fuel poverty or suffering from deprivation.

“The community benefit funds are growing exponentially as wind farms grow, so we’ve gone beyond the point of small investments, which are normally aesthetic, and into legacy life-changing community money.

“And so, we have to ask: how do we make that switch up in thought, and how do we really use this for the betterment of everyone? How can we use this to capitalise on shared ownership? And finally, how do we make it better for the industry and for the community as well?”

Lesley will be at the conference to speak about these questions and more while representing Muirhall Energy.

She said: “I’d love to catch up with colleagues old and new at the event, please feel free to get in touch or just drop by and see me at stand J11”.

Learn more about All-Energy Conference 2025 and register to attend today.