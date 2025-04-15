Aberdeen’s Reftrade UK and Environstore snapped up in multi-million pound deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All News

Aberdeen’s Reftrade UK and Environstore snapped up in multi-million pound deal

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
15/04/2025, 7:00 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by CargostoreGreg Spence, managing director of Reftrade UK and Environstore and Andrew Hart, CEO of Cargostore Worldwide.
Greg Spence, managing director of Reftrade UK and Environstore and Andrew Hart, CEO of Cargostore Worldwide.

Offshore shipping containers firm Cargostore Worldwide has acquired a duo of  Aberdeen businesses in a multi-million pound deal.

Reftrade UK and Environstore will be 100% owned by Cargostore following the deal, although it said there was “no change planned to the existing management and operational teams”.

Greg Spence, the main shareholder and managing director of the two Westhill firms, alongside and fellow director Martin Baxter, “will be supported by the Cargostore management team to take the businesses to the next level”.

The combined firm will have over 20 employees servicing five continents.

The deal marks London-headquartered Cargostore’s first acquisition in its 30-year history. Investor Connection Capital backed a management buyout and took a majority stake in the firm for £24 million in 2020 alongside existing investor Agathos Management.

Spence, son of one of Aberdeen’s best known hoteliers, Stewart Spence, was also until recently a director of the celebrated Marcliffe Hotel until it was sold to Aberdeen’s Balmoral Group last year. His father died age 77 in January.

He said: “The acquisition comes at a time of significant growth for all three companies and is the natural next step to collectively enhance our position as a global leader in the safe and timely delivery of the latest industry accredited refrigerated containers and temperature controlled units.

“There are many synergies between the companies; our people-first approach to service ensures our customers and talent are prioritised, and we are proud to offer the best equipment fitted with state-of-the-art features, which exceed the highest health and safety standards in the UK and Europe. This commitment to quality and service is what Reftrade UK and Environstore has become known for, and we will continue this through Cargostore.”

Cargostore said Reftrade’s specialist offshore refrigerated containers and Environstore’s mudskips for drilling and decommissioning projects would expand its inventory and geography, adding Aberdeen’s “global epicentre for offshore logistics” to the UK-firm’s domestic operations in North East of England and East Anglia.

Cargostore CEO Andrew Harts aid: “Over the past five years Cargostore has organically grown from strength-to-strength by developing an exceptional reputation, which is testament to our knowledgeable, attentive and friendly team supporting clients with the deployment of high-quality, safe and innovative containers across the world.

“The transition to renewable offshore energy sources, decarbonisation and decommissioning has been a core part of Cargostore’s growth story alongside supporting the global demand for clean gas and oil. This is an exciting moment as we fast-track our global growth through key strategic partnerships, new products, new geographies and for the first time, acquisitions. In other words, we’re just getting started.”

The firm will target demand across offshore wind, decommissioning, clean energy and pharmaceuticals.

Both Cargostore in England and Reftrade in Scotland played vital roles in deploying cold storage units during the UK’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination roll-outs. Cargostore continues to support international emergency response efforts, an area that will benefit further from the integration of Reftrade’s technical expertise and expertise in remote and hazardous environments.

Connection Capital managing partner Bernard Dale: “We supported the management team at Cargostore in a management buyout in 2020. The company has grown exceptionally well since our investment and we are delighted to see the acquisition of Reftrade and Environstore enhancing its product and service offering to its global customer base.”