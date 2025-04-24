Government will make ‘calm and considered’ decision on zonal pricing, Miliband says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Government will make ‘calm and considered’ decision on zonal pricing, Miliband says

April 24th, 8:03am
2 min read
Ed Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change arrives for a cabinet meeting ahead of the Spring Statement at Downing Street. Supplied by James Veysey / Shutterstock (15222325o)© Supplied by James Veysey / Shutt
Mathew Perry and PA

The UK government will make a “calm and considered decision” on whether to shake up the energy market and move towards zonal pricing, Ed Miliband has said.

The Energy Secretary is reported to be considering zonal pricing, which some newspaper reports have said could lead to higher bills in the South East of England, while other areas may get cheaper energy.

There are also concerns among the Scottish renewable energy sector that zonal pricing reforms could risk “derailing” tens of billions of pounds of offshore wind investment.

The changes could also impact areas including battery storage and green hydrogen production.

Asked about the move by Sky News, Miliband said: “We’re still looking at the details of this, which is something we’ve got to really get right, and we are studying in detail the effect.

“My bottom line here is we want to cut bills, and we want to do so in a way that’s fair, and we want to make sure that happens, and that’s my test for any reforms that we make.

© Supplied by Ocean Winds
The last turbine to be installed on the Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

“There’s very strong views on both sides of industry, as you’ll probably have gathered on this. People are fighting it out.

“We’re going to take this, make a calm and considered decision on this.”

Miliband said he would not take a decision that would raise energy prices in some parts of the country.

Speaking to LBC about zonal pricing, the Energy Secretary said: “I’m not going to take a decision that is going to raise prices in some parts of the country. That is not what I’m going to do.

“Honestly, this is about reforms to cut prices for people, that is my absolute bottom line here.”

He earlier said: “People are speculating that we’ve made a decision. We haven’t made a decision, but we’re carefully assessing this.”

Miliband also told LBC the Government was taking steps to decouple energy cost from global gas prices.

“We’re getting off that situation where gas sets the price for such a large proportion of the time and we don’t get the benefits of cheap, clean, homegrown power,” he said.

