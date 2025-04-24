Government will make ‘calm and considered’ decision on zonal pricing, Miliband says

The UK government will make a “calm and considered decision” on whether to shake up the energy market and move towards zonal pricing, Ed Miliband has said.

The Energy Secretary is reported to be considering zonal pricing, which some newspaper reports have said could lead to higher bills in the South East of England, while other areas may get cheaper energy.

There are also concerns among the Scottish renewable energy sector that zonal pricing reforms could risk “derailing” tens of billions of pounds of offshore wind investment.

The changes could also impact areas including battery storage and green hydrogen production.

Asked about the move by Sky News, Miliband said: “We’re still looking at the details of this, which is something we’ve got to really get right, and we are studying in detail the effect.

“My bottom line here is we want to cut bills, and we want to do so in a way that’s fair, and we want to make sure that happens, and that’s my test for any reforms that we make.

“There’s very strong views on both sides of industry, as you’ll probably have gathered on this. People are fighting it out.

“We’re going to take this, make a calm and considered decision on this.”

Miliband said he would not take a decision that would raise energy prices in some parts of the country.

Speaking to LBC about zonal pricing, the Energy Secretary said: “I’m not going to take a decision that is going to raise prices in some parts of the country. That is not what I’m going to do.

“Honestly, this is about reforms to cut prices for people, that is my absolute bottom line here.”

He earlier said: “People are speculating that we’ve made a decision. We haven’t made a decision, but we’re carefully assessing this.”

Miliband also told LBC the Government was taking steps to decouple energy cost from global gas prices.

“We’re getting off that situation where gas sets the price for such a large proportion of the time and we don’t get the benefits of cheap, clean, homegrown power,” he said.