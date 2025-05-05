Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All News

How ASCO is helping to shape the future of energy logistics

May 5th 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
ASCO worker on quayside© Supplied by ASCO
ASCO is a leader in finding and executing supply chain solutions.

In partnership with ASCO

ASCO has come a long way since its founding in 1967. Now it is a driving force in logistics and materials management for the global energy sector.

The company is headquartered in Aberdeen and has operations spanning more than 60 locations worldwide. But just as the energy industry has changed dramatically over the years, so has ASCO. In 2025 it is building on its strong foundations to accelerate progress toward a resilient, low-carbon energy system.

Accordingly, ASCO has set ambitious targets as it continues to diversify its portfolio.

Thuy-Tien Le Guen Dang, Head of New Energy and Net Zero, explained: “We’ve established a clear goal to diversify our business across both sectors and geographies. By 2029, we aim for 20% of our revenue to come from New Energy sources — including CCUS, wind, and clean fuels — while also targeting 40% overall growth.

“We also recognise that globally, many regions are at differing stages of their energy journey. Our near 60 years of experience supporting the North Sea Oil and Gas industry gives us a unique insight into long-term strategies to optimise opportunities, while also managing environmental responsibilities and the realities of shifting political landscapes.”

The company’s strength lies in its end-to-end expertise: from strategy and planning to execution.

As Thuy-Tien said: “We’re logistics experts, uniquely positioned to help clients build and optimise their supply chains. What sets us apart is that we don’t just advise — we implement and execute our solutions, utilising our hands-on experience to ensure the optimal outcome for our clients.”

ASCO in 2025: Capitalising on opportunities

ASCO worker in front of monitors checking on data. © Supplied by ASCO
ASCO uses the latest software and processes to deliver a seamless experience.

ASCO’s diversification is already well underway. Twenty five percent of their business in Norway now supports non-oil and gas clients, driven by a strong freight management operation that serves a range of sectors and key customers, including aluminium producer Alcoa. The company is also active in Australia and the UK, supporting offshore wind and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, including work with Inpex and Santos.

CCS represents a clear growth opportunity — it aligns closely with their existing upstream and midstream oil and gas capabilities, making it a natural next step. The ‘utilisation’ aspect of CCUS is particularly exciting, as it allows them to leverage their strengths in intermodal logistics.

Large, complex infrastructure construction projects will also require seamless logistics coordination.

ASCO currently supports around a dozen projects for offshore wind in the UK, but Thuy-Tien sees a clear opportunity to offer more.

She said: “We have the ability to offer turnkey logistics solutions by coordinating entire supply chains and providing integrated onshore logistics and marine services, supporting the marshalling and integration phase via one single point of contact.”

Collaborative projects help prepare for future

In fact, ASCO is already helping prepare the industry for a future surge in offshore wind development. In collaboration with Scottish Enterprise and Royal HaskoningDHV, it is conducting a logistics simulation modelled on four large wind projects – three ScotWind and one INTOG – happening concurrently. It takes into account critical factors, such as timeframes, increasing turbine sizes, uncertainty in technology and limited port infrastructure and availability. The goal? To proactively identify infrastructure constraints and validate port strategies before bottlenecks arise.

ASCO is also supporting future clean fuels. Through collaboration with several hydrogen developers across the UK and Norway they are working on bunkering and distribution solutions.

ASCO is a member of the TH2ISTLE consortium, a collaborative initiative focused on establishing an interconnected network of projects to produce, transport, and utilise hydrogen in the northeast of Scotland. The consortium submitted a bid for a European grant to develop a hydrogen valley, where ASCO will create digital tools to support hydrogen distribution while also working to decarbonise its own fleet as part of the effort.

With its blend of legacy expertise and forward-looking innovation, ASCO is building a more resilient, flexible, and sustainable logistics model – one that will carry the energy sector into the future.

For more information visit ASCO'S website.  