Proserv unveils PhaseCatcher: A revolutionary multi-phase sampling system

Proserv, a global leader in controls technology, has proudly announced the launch of its groundbreaking PhaseCatcher Multi-Phase Sampling System. This innovative system addresses longstanding challenges in multiphase fluid sampling by ensuring the collection of sufficient individual phase volumes with unparalleled precision and safety.​

The PhaseCatcher system incorporates patented technology that eliminates venting and the release of toxic fluids into the atmosphere, significantly enhancing operator safety and environmental compliance.

By maintaining samples at flowline conditions, PhaseCatcher preserves the integrity of the sample’s chemistry, providing accurate data essential for calibrating multiphase flow meters without relying on potentially erroneous PVT modelling.​

A key feature of the PhaseCatcher is the integration of Digital Guided Wave Radar Technology into Proserv’s piston sample cylinders. This advancement allows operators to verify that sufficient volumes of individual phases – oil, gas, and water – are collected during sampling.

Additionally, the system enables sub-sampling of individual phases directly from the multiphase flowline, streamlining the sampling process and reducing manual handling.​

The inception of the PhaseCatcher system can be traced back to an Innovation and Design Thinking workshop, part of a postgraduate diploma program. During this workshop, Richard Barr, technical assurance & BD manager at Proserv, inspired by techniques taught at MIT Sloan School of Management, identified the potential of combining Guided Wave Radar from Proserv’s Mini-Separator product line with the company’s expertise in designing and manufacturing piston cylinders.

This fusion of technologies led to the creation of a device capable of accurately measuring oil, gas, and water volumes while maintaining flowline conditions.​

Commitment to innovation

Sean Andersson, vice president of sampling at Proserv, commented: ​”The development of the PhaseCatcher system exemplifies Proserv’s commitment to innovation and safety.

“By integrating advanced radar technology with our proven piston cylinder design, we’ve created a solution that not only enhances the accuracy of multiphase sampling but also prioritises operator safety and environmental responsibility.

“This system represents a significant leap forward in obtaining reliable fluid properties for multiphase flow meter calibration directly at flowline conditions.”​

The PhaseCatcher system also features piston displacement technology for fluid disposal, eliminating the need for pressure drops or multiphase pumps. This advancement reduces unproductive time and enhances overall operational efficiency.​

Proserv’s PhaseCatcher Multi-Phase Sampling System is set to redefine industry standards, offering operators a reliable, safe, and efficient solution for multiphase fluid sampling.​

About Proserv

Proserv is a controls technology company that provides innovative solutions to the energy sector, helping clients extend the life of their assets, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiencies.

With a focus on sustainability, Proserv is committed to supporting the energy transition and delivering technology that ensures long-term value for its clients.

For over 60 years Proserv has provided cutting-edge technologies to its global customers, supporting the entire lifecycle of asset, improving reliability, optimising performance and extending the life of critical infrastructure.

It provides energy technology solutions for its customers across the energy sector.

Specialising in controls, monitoring, intelligence and optimisation, Proserv is solutions focused. By combining its technical ingenuity with its engineering, manufacturing and field service expertise, it creates innovative, industry-leading solutions that are flexible and agnostic by design, able to be integrated into any existing system.

Its technology ethos prioritises regeneration, upgrade and augmentation before replacement, widening functionality and capability, while minimising expense, saving time and reducing environmental impacts.

Proserv is an industry leader in overall performance and value, but is most noted for technical support, equipment quality and aftermarket services.

To find out more visit Proserv’s website.