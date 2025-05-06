Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kabal’s innovative solution eases regulation stress

May 6th 2025, 7:00 am Updated: May 6th 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
Still waters, steady software. For over a decade, Kabal has supported UK operators with calm, reliable solutions.

In partnership with Kabal

Leading logistics management solution provider Kabal has taken proactive steps to ease the transition to new UK Offshore supply chain regulations.

The introduction of the regulations created operational concerns for operators and suppliers alike. Compliance, resource allocation and employee stress were pressing issues for businesses operating in the North Sea and beyond.

In this interview, Esben Slettebø, sales manager at Kabal, explains how the company has collaborated with major UK operators to enhance its solution by integrating new requirements into Kabal’s customs features.

Industry-driven solutions for a changing landscape

“We’ve been working with the majority of operators in the Aberdeen area to develop a standardized solution within our existing system,” said Esben. “By working together with industry leaders, we identified the main challenges and adapted our software platform to meet the new customs regulations and compliance requirements.”

For over a decade, Kabal has supported major UK offshore operators, including Shell, BP, TotalEnergies, Harbour, Ithaca and Equinor. The company’s deep-rooted industry relationships positioned it to take the lead in addressing these regulatory changes, ensuring that operators and suppliers remain compliant while maintaining efficiency.

Esben Slettebø, sales manager at Kabal.

Seamless integration of new requirements

“The vast amounts of equipment moving offshore demands more robust planning tools,” Esben noted. “We have integrated the latest HMRC requirements into Kabal’s software, bringing all necessary logistics documents into one centralised platform. This removes the stress of manual compliance, minimises errors, and streamlines operations.”

Kabal’s customs solution now includes a comprehensive suite of features covering:

  • Transport Requests
  • Customs & Declarations
  • Orders & Receipts (including Bill of Lading)
  • Assurance Papers
  • Certificates
  • Compliance Documents

By consolidating these critical documents into the already existing logistical flow within the Kabal software, this allows offshore operations to run smoothly with minimized delays or compliance risks.

Proven expertise in logistics management

Kabal’s experience in navigating regulatory changes extends beyond the UK. The company has previously produced solutions for operators dealing with local and national compliance challenges worldwide.

“Our approach has always been to listen and adapt to the operational changes and Operators pain points, and develop improved and required solutions,” Esben said. “With our history of working with global energy companies around the globe, we have a proven track record of delivering innovative and effective logistics solutions.”

The company’s real-time visibility tools provide full transparency into offshore logistics operations, ensuring that cargo, personnel, and vessels are managed and moved in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

Why now is the time to act

While Kabal has already begun rolling out these enhancements, there are still some offshore operators who have yet to integrate the solution. For those who are not yet using Kabal, now is the time to act.

Esben noted: “We want to make operators aware that together with the biggest players in the industry, we have developed the best solution to navigate these new customs regulations. Now is the time to get on board and streamline your logistical operations with Kabal.”

Find out more

With the new UK customs regulations coming into effect, offshore operators and suppliers cannot afford to fall behind. Kabal’s logistics management software offers an easy and effective way to stay compliant while improving operational efficiency.

Learn more about how Kabal can support your operations, or get in touch with Esben directly either by phone: (+47) 973 43 143, or email: esben.slettebo@kabal.com to discuss how your business can benefit from Kabal’s expertise.

