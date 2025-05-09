SSE and Equinor have secured planning consent for the Aldbrough Hydrogen Pathfinder project in the Humber region.

Located within an existing gas storage site in East Yorkshire, SSE said the Aldbrough development is the first consented hydrogen-to-power project in the UK.

The UK government recently shortlisted the Aldbrough project as part of its second hydrogen allocation round (HAR2) process.

Under the plans, SSE and Equinor will produce hydrogen using low carbon electricity and a 35 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser.

The hydrogen will then be stored in a converted underground salt cavern for later use in a 100% hydrogen-fired 50 MW open cycle gas turbine.

This will enable SSE to export flexible low carbon power back to the grid at times of system need, the company said.

© Supplied by SSE Thermal

Aldbrough Hydogen Pathfinder Project senior project manager Sally O’Brien said securing planning consent is a “big step towards the UK’s low carbon future”.

“By integrating hydrogen production, storage, and power generation in the Humber, we hope to create new opportunities for investment in the region, while advancing national clean power and decarbonisation goals,” O’Brien said.

SSE Thermal said a wider hydrogen storage and pipeline project at the site will also benefit regional industrial and transport offtakers in the future.

The company said combining hydrogen storage, production and power in one location will “provide an evidence base for wider deployment of essential flexible hydrogen power in the UK”.

SSE and Equinor hydrogen plans

The Aldbrough Hydrogen Pathfinder project is among several SSE Thermal and Equinor are developing within the UK hydrogen sector.

The two firms have partnered with Centrica to form the Humber Hydrogen Hub, which incorporates the Aldbrough project alongside the H2H Easington proposal.

SSE is also partnering with EET to develop the 40 MW Gowy Green Hydrogen project in the north west of England, and holds a 50% stake in the H2NorthEast blue hydrogen project in Teesside alongside Kellas Midstream.

In Scotland, SSE is investigating ways to decarbonise its Peterhead gas power station in Aberdeenshire as part of the Acorn project, which could involve using hydrogen.

Similar plans are also in development for the Keadby power station in Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Equinor is developing the 600MW H2H Saltend project near Hull.

However, SSE and Equinor last year abandoned plans to produce green hydrogen as part of their Dogger Bank D project, part of the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The cancellation highlights the struggles facing the nascent UK hydrogen sector despite recent project advancements.

Amid these challenges, the UK hydrogen industry is calling on the government to deliver “pragmatism” and policy certainty as the Labour government prepares to outline a revamped hydrogen strategy later this year.