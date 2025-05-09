Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SSE and Equinor secure planning consent for Humber green hydrogen-to-power project

May 9th 2025, 5:04 pm
2 min read
SSE and Equinor are planning to convert the Aldbrough gas storage facility, which consists of nine underground salt caverns, for hydrogen storage.© Supplied by SSE
Mathew Perry

SSE and Equinor have secured planning consent for the Aldbrough Hydrogen Pathfinder project in the Humber region.

Located within an existing gas storage site in East Yorkshire, SSE said the Aldbrough development is the first consented hydrogen-to-power project in the UK.

The UK government recently shortlisted the Aldbrough project as part of its second hydrogen allocation round (HAR2) process.

Under the plans, SSE and Equinor will produce hydrogen using low carbon electricity and a 35 MW proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyser.

The hydrogen will then be stored in a converted underground salt cavern for later use in a 100% hydrogen-fired 50 MW open cycle gas turbine.

This will enable SSE to export flexible low carbon power back to the grid at times of system need, the company said.

Equinor SSE hydrogen contracts © Supplied by SSE Thermal
The Aldbrough Gas Storage site

Aldbrough Hydogen Pathfinder Project senior project manager Sally O’Brien said securing planning consent is a “big step towards the UK’s low carbon future”.

“By integrating hydrogen production, storage, and power generation in the Humber, we hope to create new opportunities for investment in the region, while advancing national clean power and decarbonisation goals,” O’Brien said.

SSE Thermal said a wider hydrogen storage and pipeline project at the site will also benefit regional industrial and transport offtakers in the future.

The company said combining hydrogen storage, production and power in one location will “provide an evidence base for wider deployment of essential flexible hydrogen power in the UK”.

SSE and Equinor hydrogen plans

The Aldbrough Hydrogen Pathfinder project is among several SSE Thermal and Equinor are developing within the UK hydrogen sector.

The two firms have partnered with Centrica to form the Humber Hydrogen Hub, which incorporates the Aldbrough project alongside the H2H Easington proposal.

SSE is also partnering with EET to develop the 40 MW Gowy Green Hydrogen project in the north west of England, and holds a 50% stake in the H2NorthEast blue hydrogen project in Teesside alongside Kellas Midstream.

In Scotland, SSE is investigating ways to decarbonise its Peterhead gas power station in Aberdeenshire as part of the Acorn project, which could involve using hydrogen.

Similar plans are also in development for the Keadby power station in Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, Equinor is developing the 600MW H2H Saltend project near Hull.

However, SSE and Equinor last year abandoned plans to produce green hydrogen as part of their Dogger Bank D project, part of the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

The cancellation highlights the struggles facing the nascent UK hydrogen sector despite recent project advancements.

Amid these challenges, the UK hydrogen industry is calling on the government to deliver “pragmatism” and policy certainty as the Labour government prepares to outline a revamped hydrogen strategy later this year.

