Across the globe, the energy industry must rapidly evolve to support various governments’ ambitious renewable energy targets. But with such uncertainty in both domestic and global policy, companies must adapt and be flexible wherever possible.

It’s with this uncertainty and changing energy landscape that companies now face an unexpected opportunity: the ability to take control of their energy usage while unlocking new revenue streams.

To resolve this, ABB has rolled out Battery Energy Storage System-as-a-Service (BESS-as-a-Service), a fully comprehensive service that is empowering businesses to become “prosumers”, moving from being “price takers” to active participants in the increasingly diversified energy market, all without the need for deploying capital expenditure.

Andressa Ferraz, Global Product Manager and Sustainability Advisory Services Leader for the EMEA region at ABB, spoke to Energy Voice about the introduction of ABB’s new service. She said: “ABB already has several years of experience supplying BESS in the traditional sense. With the launch of BESS-as-a-Service, ABB is building upon this rich expertise, offering a solution that helps businesses overcome traditional barriers to energy storage by providing a scalable, service-based model that removes upfront costs and operational complexities.”

“When companies choose to deploy BESS, they often encounter a range of complexities,” Andressa explained. “Successful implementation requires specialized expertise, strong engineering partnerships, coordinated procurement from multiple suppliers, and experienced commissioning professionals. Without the ability to seamlessly manage these interdependent elements, projects can easily face delays, cost overruns, or even operational failures.

“Now, with ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service, customers don’t need to worry about anything. We offer an end-to-end solution, including ROI analysis, project planning and development, installation, maintenance, optimization and performance guarantee, removing financial and technical barriers.”

Financially, this is a game-changer. Businesses no longer need to weigh sustainability against profitability.

Empowering businesses to thrive in a dynamic energy market

As traditional energy models shift and companies face pressure to cut costs, businesses are being given the tools to reshape how they engage with energy. Energy prices can be volatile, and the need for renewable energy integration is more important than ever. ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service model provides the flexibility and control companies need to maximise the value of the energy they use.

Through ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service, companies can store surplus energy during periods of low demand and when the market conditions are more favourable, strategically deploy this energy. This allows organisations to not only manage their energy usage more efficiently but also participate in energy arbitrage, the practice of buying energy when it’s cheap and selling it when prices spike. With BESS-as-a-Service, businesses can turn what was once a fixed cost into a potential revenue stream.

A service-based model for ROI from day one

One of the key advantages of ABB’s BESS-as-a-is that it shifts the investment model from heavy upfront capital expenditure to a more manageable operational expenditure structure. By shifting from ownership to a service-based model, energy storage technology can be made available to businesses of all sizes, even those that may not have previously had the financial capacity to invest in such advanced infrastructure.

ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service allows smaller companies to compete on a level playing field with larger enterprises. When using the service, companies are better able to scale their energy strategy without being constrained by costs.

Another key advantage of BESS-as-a-Service is its ability to offer an alternative to the often congested or aging grid. The service offers businesses the ability to store renewable energy locally, so companies won’t need to worry about grid failures or untimely outages.

Plus, with BESS-as-a-Service, businesses can respond to shifting energy market signals and regulatory changes without disruption. By managing their energy consumption and storage proactively, companies will be less affected by market volatility and instead focus on thriving in an increasingly fluctuating energy market.

Case Study: BESS-as-a-Services optimises solar in commercial real estate

ABB conducted a study to see if BESS-as-a-Service can optimise solar in commercial real estate.

In this instance, a UK-based commercial business park saw its property owner wanting to turn an existing solar photovoltaic (PV) system into a revenue-generating asset. By integrating a BESS, the park was able to significantly reduce its energy costs by 80% while generating an additional £92,500 in annual revenue from energy trading and ancillary grid services.

This case demonstrates how BESS-as-a-Service can optimise the value of existing renewable energy systems, transforming them into high-performing, revenue-generating assets. The integration of advanced battery storage not only increases energy efficiency but also enables the business park to participate in energy arbitrage and grid balancing services, further enhancing its financial returns.

Offering a transformational competitive advantage

Indeed, ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service solution transforms energy storage into a competitive advantage. By offering financial flexibility, operational resilience, and advanced energy management capabilities, businesses can focus on what they do best, which is innovating and driving value with their core business.

Andressa said: “For instance, if a customer does not have existing solar PV and operates in a market where the utility does not support revenue stacking for behind-the-meter BESS, we immediately recognize that it is not a viable opportunity. We are very clear with our customers — our value lies in acting as a true strategic partner. We guide businesses toward solutions that are genuinely aligned with their specific conditions, drive real results, unlock new revenue streams, and strengthen both their long-term operational resilience and their broader sustainability goals.

“Once we validate a strong business case and demonstrate the potential to unlock new revenue streams, we move into the engineering phase. We conduct a thorough assessment to identify any necessary infrastructure upgrades and design a tailored system that incorporates the customer’s specific operational needs, constraints, and strategic objectives.”

With ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service, energy storage becomes more than just a means of managing supply and demand. It becomes a powerful tool for businesses to thrive in the evolving energy market. Rather than being constrained by high upfront costs or unpredictable energy prices, companies can now unlock new revenue streams and build a more sustainable energy strategy that aligns with their goals.

The service-based model is a financial game-changer for businesses, eliminating the trade-off between sustainability and profitability. It allows companies to reduce energy costs by optimizing usage and minimizing peak demand charges, while also creating new revenue streams through demand response, energy arbitrage, and grid services. Additionally, it enhances operational resilience by safeguarding against power outages, price fluctuations, and regulatory uncertainties.

Changing the landscape

As the global energy system transitions toward renewables, storage will become the cornerstone of a more sustainable, resilient and economically sound energy model.

Solutions like ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service are redefining the energy landscape, providing businesses with the tools to turn energy storage into a strategic asset. They offer a fully integrated, service-based model where ABB takes on the complexity—from design and installation to monitoring, optimization, and maintenance. Businesses gain access to cutting-edge technology, performance guarantees, and predictive service, all while preserving capital and focusing on their core operations. With the right storage models, business can:

save on energy costs by optimizing usage and reducing peak demand charges.

generate new revenue through participation in demand response, energy arbitrage, and grid services.

gain resilience—protecting themselves from outages, price spikes, and regulatory volatility.

Ultimately, the future belongs to those who take control of their energy—and with solutions like ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service, businesses can start unlocking their financial and operational potential today.

