Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All News

Hopes rise for EU and UK cooperation on energy trading and carbon capture and storage

The deal could have implications for the future of interconnector projects between the UK and EU countries, as well as offshore carbon storage projects in the North Sea.

May 19th 2025, 2:42 pm
3 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) is greeted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as they arrive for the UK - EU Summit at Lancaster House in London, Britain, 19 May 2025. Image: NEIL HALL/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock© NEIL HALL/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterst
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) is greeted by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as they arrive for the UK - EU Summit at Lancaster House in London, Britain, 19 May 2025. Image: NEIL HALL/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

The UK and the European Union (EU) are set to forge closer ties on energy trading and emerging technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCS) following a landmark summit in London.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hosted EU leaders as the two sides reached a post-Brexit deal which also covered fishing rights and defence.

According to a joint UK-EU statement, policymakers will explore UK participation in the EU’s internal electricity market, including participating in EU trading platforms.

The statement also outlined continued regulatory cooperation on emerging energy transition sectors such as hydrogen, CCS and biomethane.

The deal could have implications for the future of interconnector projects between the UK and EU countries, as well as offshore carbon storage projects in the North Sea.

UK and EU cooperation on carbon capture and storage

Many of the UK’s CCS developments, including the track-2 Acorn and Viking projects, are aiming to eventually import captured CO2 from mainland European nations such as Germany.

A map of Viking carbon capture plan © Supplied by Viking CCS
A map showing major industrial emitters in the UK in relation to the proposed Viking CCS project from Harbour Energy.

However, since the UK left the EU in 2016, the country has so far failed to secure any bilateral agreements with EU nations on cross-border CO2 transport and storage.

Meanwhile, North Sea neighbour Norway has secured CO2 deals with EU members Denmark, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands, despite not being part of the EU.

As a result, Norway’s Northern Lights CCS project is set to begin receiving international CO2 shipments later this year.

© Supplied by Northern Lights
The Northern Lights carbon capture and storage project in Norway.

Similarly, Denmark’s Greensand CCS project has already signed deals with a Swedish firm covering imported CO2 volumes.

If the UK and the EU can align their regulatory schemes surrounding carbon trading and storage, it could provide a boost to delayed UK projects like Acorn and Viking.

North Sea operator Harbour Energy, which is backing the Viking CCS project in the Humber alongside smaller stakes in Acorn and Denmark’s Greensand, listed slow progress on its CCS developments as a factor in its decision to cut 2050 jobs in Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, Acorn developer Storegga said it wants to see the government adopt the merchant model used in Norway and Denmark for the next stage of UK CCS projects.

UK and EU interconnectors

Closer cooperation on incorporating the UK into European electricity markets could also provide a boost to international interconnector cable projects.

The UK has progressed multiple interconnector cables with EU nations in recent years, including connections with Denmark, Ireland and Belgium.

Interconnection is at the forefront of the minds of policymakers in the UK and Europe following the recent electricity crisis in Spain and Portugal.

With additional interconnectors between the UK and EU nations including France, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands in development, closer cooperation on electricity trading could see greater investment in interconnector projects.

It could also lead to further development on previous proposals for an interconnector between the UK, France and Spain.

UK energy sector welcomes EU deal

National Grid, which operates several interconnectors between the UK and Europe, welcomed the UK-EU agreement.

National Grid Ventures president Ben Wilson said: “We strongly welcome this clear commitment to improve how we trade and collaborate on energy with Europe.

“Today is a positive step in the right direction to reduce trade barriers, reduce costs for UK and European consumers, and to maximise the benefits of secure homegrown energy in the North Sea.”

Meanwhile, trade association Energy UK said the deal represents a “step change” in the UK’s relationship with the EU.

Energy UK chief executive Dhara Vyas said the commitments from each side represent a “common-sense approach to cooperation”.

“Both the UK Government and European Commission should receive credit for this – the energy industry has long called for closer collaboration on carbon pricing and electricity trading, along with trade bodies and businesses in the wider economy,” Vyas said.

“Working together is the best way to ensure the UK and EU are investing in energy security and tackling carbon emissions quickly and at lower cost.

“This agreement will remove barriers to growth, lowering energy prices, and clearing the way for a shared future powered by clean energy.”

Tags