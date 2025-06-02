The global transition to electrified, decarbonised operations is accelerating, but grid limitations remain a stubborn and expensive bottleneck.

Across industries, from manufacturing and logistics to automotive and data centres, organisations are under pressure to electrify fleets, integrate renewables, and scale operations, all while navigating unpredictable energy costs and an overstretched grid.

Enter ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service: a game-changing model that puts energy autonomy and performance optimisation directly into the hands of industrial players, without the capital burden of a high upfront investment, amongst other factors traditionally associated with battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Overcoming grid bottlenecks with cost-effective Battery Storage-as-a-Service

Instead of waiting years for costly grid upgrades or shouldering the financial impact of peak demand charges, businesses can now deploy BESS on-site, store energy locally, and use it when it’s most cost-effective. This approach enhances resilience, smooths consumption, and enables real-time responsiveness to both market conditions and operational demands.

Critically, ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service eliminates the need for large upfront investments, offering a flexible, zero-CapEx model that shifts energy storage from a capital expenditure to an operational one.Companies pay a predictable quarterly service fee instead of bearing the upfront cost of purchasing and maintaining a battery system.

It’s a performance-tied subscription model that allows users to benefit from cutting-edge storage technology and benefit from day-one returns. By aligning energy strategy with business strategy, it empowers companies of all sizes to act now—rather than waiting for infrastructure to catch up.

Decentralising energy for reliability, agility and ROI

Energy decentralisation is emerging as a critical enabler of industrial competitiveness. ABB’s solution allows businesses to pair storage with existing on-site renewables such as solar or wind, maximising self-consumption of green energy, reducing reliance on costly peak grid power, and crucially, avoiding renewable curtailment by storing excess generation that would otherwise be wasted.

This not only reduces carbon footprints but also significantly boosts the ROI on existing renewable infrastructure.

One standout example: a UK logistics warehouse facing frequent power disruptions is turning to BESS-as-a-Service to ensure operational resilience and sustainability. The battery system will provide full-site backup covering the site’s peak power demands while reducing reliance on carbon-intensive grid power. Over the project’s life, the net benefit is expected to exceed £2 million, all while supporting a cleaner, more stable energy future.

A risk-free route to energy resilience

With energy projects often stalling due to cost, complexity, and operational risk, ABB’s service model changes the game. Through performance guarantees and service-level agreements, ABB assumes both technical and financial risks: from system installation and integration to ongoing monitoring, maintenance and lifecycle management.

The result is an enterprise-grade energy solution that removes risk while delivering guaranteed performance. It ensures that batteries remain productive throughout their life, and when no longer fit for primary use, ABB manages their repurposing or recycling. This closes the loop on sustainability — aligning battery use with broader net-zero goals.

Real-time optimisation in an unpredictable market

As energy prices fluctuate and grid reliability becomes more volatile, businesses need dynamic, data-driven tools to stay ahead. Bess-as-a-Service includes real-time energy management platforms, enabling intelligent optimisation based on live market data and operational priorities. This allows companies to maximise returns, reduce waste, and maintain 24/7 operational resilience.

From automating charging schedules to adapting load profiles in real time, users gain the strategic flexibility to navigate an evolving energy landscape with confidence and precision.

Designed to scale with ambition

As the global battery energy storage market surges — with McKinsey projecting it will reach US$150 billion by 2030 — companies must prepare to scale their energy infrastructure in parallel with their business growth. ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service is designed for that. Whether electrifying fleets, expanding production, or integrating new digital systems, the platform scales seamlessly without incurring surging energy costs or risking grid instability.

A strategic lever for competitive advantage

“Energy storage is no longer a future ambition—it’s a strategic asset”, said Andressa Ferraz Sustainability Advisory Services Leader at ABB. “ With BESS-as-a-Service, we offer businesses a flexible, performance-driven model that strengthens energy resilience, accelerates decarbonisation, and creates a clear competitive edge, without the risk of owning the asset.”

With over US$40 billion invested in energy storage in 2023 alone and behind-the-meter C&I installations expected to reach 70 GWh annually by 2030, energy storage is fast becoming a strategic imperative. But more than just a technical upgrade, ABB’s service-driven model turns energy storage into a business enabler, delivering control, cost-efficiency, and carbon reduction in one integrated package.

ABB’s BESS-as-a-Service puts industrial energy control where it belongs: in the hands of the business. By eliminating financial barriers, mitigating operational risks, and maximising existing renewable investments, it offers a scalable, sustainable, and intelligent energy strategy.

For industries facing constrained grids, rising costs, and urgent decarbonisation mandates, it’s not just a storage solution – Bess-as-a-Service is a blueprint for energy independence.