Why succession planning is essential for energy and infrastructure companies

June 2nd 2025, 7:00 am Updated: June 2nd 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
Businessman Analyzing Data© AKKA - stock.adobe.com

Presented by JAB

Succession planning plays a vital role in maintaining leadership continuity, reducing disruption, and ensuring long-term operational stability. It helps companies identify and develop future leaders, ensuring they are well-prepared to promptly step into critical roles when required.

It also boosts employee engagement by demonstrating that career progression is achievable within the company.

Succession planning should be a top priority for any company, especially in sectors like energy and infrastructure, where leadership stability is key to maintaining operational effectiveness. It must be integrated into a company’s broader business strategy, ensuring that leadership development aligns with long-term goals and market demands.

Which companies show good succession planning?

JAB is currently working with a major infrastructure operator that recognises the importance of long-term leadership development. It has intertwined succession planning with strategic goals to build a resilient leadership team. The company’s focus on succession planning has enabled it to maintain a smooth leadership transition across its commercial divisions, ensuring business continuity. By identifying high-potential leaders and providing growth opportunities, it’s ensuring a steady pipeline of talent for key leadership roles.

In the oil and gas sector, several companies prioritise succession planning due to the highly technical nature of roles and the critical importance of leadership in driving projects and maintaining safety standards onshore and offshore. As an example, we’ve helped one of our operator clients develop a solid succession planning strategy that supports its leadership in safeguarding against the challenges and uncertainties of the oil and gas industry.

What are the risks of failing to succession plan?

Ignoring succession planning can create leadership gaps and business disruption, knowledge loss, and operational inefficiencies. This is particularly risky in the energy industry, where experienced leaders are essential in maintaining safety and compliance. The oil and gas operator mentioned earlier isn’t alone in relying heavily on its leadership team to manage complex offshore and onshore operations.

How can a recruitment partner support succession planning?

There’s a lot to consider when choosing a recruitment partner.  A good staffing partner will provide strategic advice, identify high-potential candidates, and offer talent mapping services and salary surveys. Energy and infrastructure companies should expect their recruitment partner to have in-depth industry knowledge, a proactive approach to leadership development, and the ability to connect them with candidates who align with their long-term business goals. JAB supports energy and infrastructure companies by identifying leaders who can contribute to their success.

JAB: Your succession planning expert

JAB supports succession planning by offering tailored talent mapping and salary surveys, identifying future leaders, and aligning recruitment strategies with long-term business needs. Companies partner with it because of its deep understanding of the energy and infrastructure sectors and its commitment to long-term talent solutions.

What JAB’s customers say

JAB has successfully helped several clients in the energy and infrastructure industries with strategic recruitment that supports their leadership development.

Feedback it has received highlights how its talent mapping, salary surveys and leadership development support has helped identify and nurture future leaders. It’s also been praised for its ability to identify experienced leaders for critical roles, ensuring business continuity and strategic alignment.

Human energy explorers

Succession planning is a continuous process that requires attention and proactive management. JAB is committed to supporting its clients by offering insights, strategic guidance, and access to top-tier leadership talent that ensures the future success of their businesses.

For more information visit JAB’s website. Download the JAB app via the Apple App Store or Google Play

