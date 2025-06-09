Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership All News

Listen now: The Ørsted podcast series – Episode 3 – The next phase of offshore wind

June 9th 2025, 12:59 pm Updated: June 9th 2025, 12:59 pm
3 min read
Fish-kattegat© Supplied by Orsted/The Crown Est
How do we move into the next phase of the UK’s offshore wind journey?

In partnership with Ørsted

Ørsted’s Benj Sykes, VP and UK country manager​, and Gus Jaspert, managing director marine at The Crown Estate, discuss how wind farms can work in harmony not just with the environment, but with other ocean users and communities – exploring what do we have to do differently, and why.

In a series of four podcasts, industry experts and key team members from Ørsted, the world’s most sustainable energy developer, discuss present and future opportunities as well as challenges in the ever-evolving energy sector.

The Ørsted podcast series explores everything from innovation and decarbonisation to the impact on biodiversity and local communities.

Listen to the podcast to learn more.

Episode 3 – Gigawaters: The next phase of offshore wind

Has the energy sector hit the end of the road on the previous phase of success? How do we move into the next phase of the UK’s offshore wind journey? And looking to the future, what are the opportunities that lie ahead.

These questions and more are tackled by Benj Sykes, Ørsted’s VP and UK country manager, head of Europe environment, consenting and permitting, and Gus Jaspert, managing director marine at The Crown Estate.

Meet the interviewees: Benj Sykes & Gus Jaspert

Benj_Sykes-VP-Orsted-Offshore © Supplied by Orsted/The Crown Est
Benj Sykes, VP and UK country manager​, Ørsted

Benj leads Ørsted’s UK team overseeing the company’s relationships across government, authorities, regulators and NGOs, delivering the sustainability and environmental agendas and securing permits and consents for Ørsted’s Europe portfolio.

Until December 2020 Benj chaired the Offshore Wind Industry Council, leading the work to deliver the Offshore Wind Sector Deal with the UK Government, and was a member of the Government’s Offshore Wind Acceleration Taskforce.

He also served on the government’s Advisory Panel on Highly Protected Marine Areas and the Prime Minister’s Offshore Wind Acceleration Taskforce. He chairs OWIC’s programme tackling the barriers to the offshore wind sector delivering its full contribution to net zero, and the Aviation programme in partnership with the MOD.

Benj led the global offshore renewable sector’s work in support of the UN Oceans Panel, forming the Offshore Renewable Energy Action Coalition and publishing their ground-breaking report on unlocking the global potential of ocean renewable energy. He established Ørsted’s Asset Management function and has served on the boards of most of the company’s joint ventures.​

Benj previously worked at the Carbon Trust as Director of Innovation, after two decades in the upstream oil and gas sector. ​

gus_jaspert_headshot © Supplied by Orsted/The Crown Est
Gus Jaspert, managing director marine, The Crown Estate

Gus is the managing director of The Crown Estate marine business – which includes management of the seabed and around half of the foreshore around England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

He has extensive experience working across complex policy environments leading strategy, transformation and delivery in Government at a regional, national and international level. A strategic leader, complex problem solver and innovator, he’s passionate about driving positive value and building purposeful, collaborative teams.

Gus has served in Government as director general for delivery in the Home Office, as director of security and intelligence in the Cabinet Office, and in a number of policy, operational, major project and regulatory roles.

He has worked twice in Number 10 Downing Street as a senior advisor to two different Prime Ministers, including as head of the delivery unit focussed on shaping strategy and delivery outcomes for the Government on regeneration and the net zero agenda.

As Governor of the British Virgin Islands in August 2017 he led the Territory in the response and recovery from devastating hurricanes and was honoured as a Companion of St Michael and George (CMG) by HM The Queen for his work.

Listen to the third episode of the Ørsted podcast series now. 

Tags