North Sea congestion realising the potential

Claire Quinn, Senior Associate, CMS Energy Disputes, discusses the issues surrounding increasing activity in the North Sea.

There is no question that the UK’s waters are a significant national resource playing a crucial role in the UK’s energy sector. But as the energy transition gathers pace, the number of users operating in UK waters is increasing. Since it is a physically finite space, congestion is perhaps to be expected and users are increasingly being required to navigate (in some cases literally) around each other as they seek to achieve their respective aims.

It’s an issue that is now gaining increasing attention. For example, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and Crown Estate Scotland (CES) recently issued a Statement of Intent (SoI) committing both organisations to work together to “realise the tremendous energy and carbon storage potential of the North Sea”.

To achieve this the SoI sets out various common priorities in relation to (i) coordinated and sustainable marine development, (ii) people and expertise, (iii) data and evidence, and (iv) digital tools and platforms.

While the SoI lists the common priorities and common values of the two organisations in respect of carbon storage in the North Sea, it recognises common challenges, including that, when it comes to addressing co-location challenges between key sectors, the North Sea is an “increasingly busy sea space”.

How these challenges should be addressed is still being considered. The SoI was issued just a day after Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) released its report Offshore Wind Insight 2025. The report focuses on how to expand energy production through offshore wind such as by front-loading development plans, timely delivery of transmission infrastructure, investment, market consolidation and energy security.

It highlights concerns regarding the UK being able to meet the government’s Clean Power 2030 target, saying that to reach the target, the UK will need between 43 and 51 GW of installed wind capacity between now and 2030. Consequently, OEUK anticipates that the September wind allocation round will need to be the biggest yet, clearing more than 8GW of offshore wind capacity in order to be on track for meeting the 2030 target.

If the September wind allocation round is as large as expected, this combined with any progress made by the NSTA and CES in relation to carbon storage, is likely to result in increased activity in the North Sea over the coming years.

This comes at a time where offshore energy activity is still predominately related to oil and gas production, an industry which continues to focus on maximising economic recovery in the North Sea (as per the NSTA’s current principal objective). Although the basin can be described as mature, it will still be many more years before the space used by the oil and gas industry ceases to be used for production, is decommissioned and, where possible, can be re-purposed for the benefit of other sectors.

Of course, the energy sector is not the only sector that uses UK waters – many other important sectors that require access, such as marine, shipping and fisheries.

That brings other layers of complexity. In some places, wind, carbon storage and oil and gas projects will need to learn to operate safely in close proximity to each other.

At the same time, an increase in the number of physical structures may bring additional challenges in navigating those parts of UK waters, particularly impacting those in the shipping or fishing industries.

As a result, the many sectors operating within the North Sea and their regulators are likely to increasingly require to work to find the right balance between their competing demands and requirements.

The SoI provides an indication that this matter is clearly on the radar of both NSTA and CES as an important issue, and will be interesting to see how this supports the evolving landscape in the busy North Sea.