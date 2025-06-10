Welder training ‘hothouse’ backed by £100,000 Ocean Winds fund

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Welder training ‘hothouse’ backed by £100,000 Ocean Winds fund

The course offers vital qualifications in welding and fabrication ahead of taking up an apprenticeship.

June 10th 2025, 7:33 am Updated: June 10th 2025, 7:33 am
2 min read
Energy Secretary Gillian Martin and Ocean Winds director Mark Baxter at NESCol Aberdeen as part of a pre-apprenticeship scheme to address the skill gap in welders and fabricators for offshore wind sector.© DARRELL BENNS / DC THOMSON
Erikka Askeland

The first cohort of learners on a welding and fabrication pilot training scheme have graduated as part of a £100,000 program funded by wind farm developer Ocean Winds.

The funding package supports training for a pre-apprenticeship training scheme with North East Scotland College (NESCol).

Now in its second year, the programme is expanding to support a new cohort of 15 in Aberdeen. Almost half of the students who have completed the first year have signed up to do a Modern Apprenticeship, with the other half expected to be “snapped up”.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin said there is a “very real prospect” the program will be rolled out across Scotland.

Scotland’s college sector agency in Energy Skills Partnership (ESP) welcomed the scheme as “best practice” due to its “extremely high percentage” of those moving on to a positive destination.

The pupils undertook a “hothouse” one-year course to get welding qualifications which enabled them to take up an apprenticeship.

“We are going to need multiple thousands of people doing welding and fabricating. This is a pilot project and we are going to role it out again for a second year,” said Martin.

“Because it has been so successful there is a very real prospect this will be rolled out across Scotland.”

She added: “We need more welders, we need welders at scale.”

Gillian Martin chats to students at Nescol. © DARRELL BENNS / DC THOMSON
Gillian Martin chats to students at Nescol. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Industry has projected a gap of 35,000 welders by 2027 as the current UK workforce retires, coming as demand for these trades surge to construct an unprecedented amount of offshore wind projects off Scotland’s shores.

Ocean Winds’ 2GW Caledonia wind farm, which is set to be built in coming years, has also funded augmented reality (AR) headsets for advanced welding training in colleges across the country.

Mark Baxter, project director of Caledonia, said: “Supporting the talent pipeline is a crucial step to ensuring we realise Scotland’s full potential as a world-leading market for offshore wind power. The graduations of our first cohort, now joining the workforce, underlines the ongoing importance of this project as we address the skills gap.

“Caledonia is targeting local content of 60% across its development, construction, operation and maintenance phases. Our people, and those within our supply chains, are a key resource as we seek to build some of the largest offshore wind farms in Scotland.”

Pre-apprentices undertake full time work-based learning with one day per week at college, working towards an EAL engineering diploma level 2 and SQA National Certificate Level 5 in fabrication and welding.

Jim Brown, director of ESP, said: “The success of this course has surpassed our own expectations with almost 50% of students gaining a Modern Apprenticeships by the scheduled course end date. This is an excellent example of how additional funding can make a clear and measurable difference to closing the critical skills gap required to achieve net-zero targets”

