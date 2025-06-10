Welder training ‘hothouse’ backed by £100,000 Ocean Winds fund

The first cohort of learners on a welding and fabrication pilot training scheme have graduated as part of a £100,000 program funded by wind farm developer Ocean Winds.

The funding package supports training for a pre-apprenticeship training scheme with North East Scotland College (NESCol).

Now in its second year, the programme is expanding to support a new cohort of 15 in Aberdeen. Almost half of the students who have completed the first year have signed up to do a Modern Apprenticeship, with the other half expected to be “snapped up”.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Energy Gillian Martin said there is a “very real prospect” the program will be rolled out across Scotland.

Scotland’s college sector agency in Energy Skills Partnership (ESP) welcomed the scheme as “best practice” due to its “extremely high percentage” of those moving on to a positive destination.

The pupils undertook a “hothouse” one-year course to get welding qualifications which enabled them to take up an apprenticeship.

“We are going to need multiple thousands of people doing welding and fabricating. This is a pilot project and we are going to role it out again for a second year,” said Martin.

“Because it has been so successful there is a very real prospect this will be rolled out across Scotland.”

She added: “We need more welders, we need welders at scale.”

© DARRELL BENNS / DC THOMSON

Industry has projected a gap of 35,000 welders by 2027 as the current UK workforce retires, coming as demand for these trades surge to construct an unprecedented amount of offshore wind projects off Scotland’s shores.

Ocean Winds’ 2GW Caledonia wind farm, which is set to be built in coming years, has also funded augmented reality (AR) headsets for advanced welding training in colleges across the country.

Mark Baxter, project director of Caledonia, said: “Supporting the talent pipeline is a crucial step to ensuring we realise Scotland’s full potential as a world-leading market for offshore wind power. The graduations of our first cohort, now joining the workforce, underlines the ongoing importance of this project as we address the skills gap.

“Caledonia is targeting local content of 60% across its development, construction, operation and maintenance phases. Our people, and those within our supply chains, are a key resource as we seek to build some of the largest offshore wind farms in Scotland.”

Pre-apprentices undertake full time work-based learning with one day per week at college, working towards an EAL engineering diploma level 2 and SQA National Certificate Level 5 in fabrication and welding.

Jim Brown, director of ESP, said: “The success of this course has surpassed our own expectations with almost 50% of students gaining a Modern Apprenticeships by the scheduled course end date. This is an excellent example of how additional funding can make a clear and measurable difference to closing the critical skills gap required to achieve net-zero targets”