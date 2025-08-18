SPE Offshore Europe returns to Aberdeen this September, exploring the latest innovations, trends, and best practices shaping the future of energy.

The four-day exhibition and conference for upstream oil and gas professionals runs from September 2 to 5 at P&J Live in Aberdeen.

It will convene over 30,000 professionals and nearly 400 exhibitors from across the globe, providing a platform that will help shape the future of the offshore energy industry.

Attendees can expect:

– High-impact panel discussions featuring a mix of established leaders and emerging voices

– Technical sessions and fireside chats on the latest industry trends and technologies

– Dedicated zones for renewables, digital transformation, and future energy solutions

Introducing Gillian Urquhart, bp North Sea

Gillian Urquhart is regional health, safety, environment & carbon (HSE&C) manager for bp North Sea. She is part of a strategic panel session titled Safety – Learning is vital, that will take place on Thursday September 4 at 4pm.

A chartered HSE&C leader with 20-plus years of experience across regulatory, operational, and strategic roles in the energy sector, Gillian shapes safety strategy and leads performance improvement across the HSE&C function.

Her career spans senior roles in operators and the UK Health and Safety Executive, where she held a variety of positions across high hazard industries. Gillian is also the first female co-chair of Step Change in Safety, a STEM ambassador, and an advocate for women in physics.

When it comes to safety – are we truly learning?

With over 50 years of operations in the North Sea, the oil and gas industry has made significant progress in safety. Learning, often driven by the painful lessons of tragic incidents, has been central to this progress.

However, important questions remain: is the industry meeting its ambition to eliminate fatalities and catastrophic events? Does the current Process Safety performance reflect the lessons of the past? And ultimately – are we truly learning?

In what is promising to be a fascinating and insightful discussion, Gillian will be joined by Steve Rae, Piper Alpha survivor and director at Fortitude Action Beyond Compliance, Dr Katie Morton, behavioural scientist at SLB (Schlumberger), and Steve Norton, safety director, IOGP.

The session will be moderated by Craig Wiggins, CEO, Step Change in Safety.

Fascinating insights from industry specialists

Looking forward to the discussion, Gillian said: “The panel is an interesting line-up and will make for a fascinating conversation. It will be great to hear Steve Rae’s reflections on the subject of learning and his insights from his varied career.

“At bp North Sea, we’re working hard to make our business the safest in the region. To achieve and sustain this ambition we are placing increased emphasis on human performance. Human performance explores the interactions between people, systems and organisational factors to understand weak points and to try and reduce these.

“So, I’m keen to hear from Katie on how they’ve approached this at SLB. Then, especially for us in the North Sea, the IOGP have published guidance around the human performance principles so it will be great to hear the insights from Steve Norton on his thoughts for standardisation and improvements across this broad topic.”

A focus for Gillian will be on human performance principles, what we can share and learn from each other. Her aim is to provide the audience practical examples of how they can bring these to life.

Fostering a sense of pride within the industry

A regular attendee at Offshore Europe, Gillian says the conference never fails to deliver a sense of pride in the achievements of the industry. “The expanse of the work that goes on day-to-day around support, exploration and production of oil and gas is just fascinating.

“I love going to Offshore Europe to see the diversity of people, content, topics and the technology. When you take a step back and you look at what oil and gas exploration and production is, it’s pretty impressive. It’s doing and achieving really quite difficult things.

“I feel proud when I come away from Offshore Europe and see that I’m part of that mix.”

Bolstering that sense of pride and celebrating achievements is one of the key takeaways Gillian hopes delegates attending the conference will experience. She believes that’s one of the key outcomes that Offshore Europe delivers within the industry.

“In my opinion, between uncertainty and the fiscal regime, confidence in the offshore oil and gas industry in the North Sea could do with a lift. Offshore Europe is a good opportunity to come together as an industry and feel a sense of pride, a sense of ownership and a motivation to really keep going and do what we do – and do it well.”

