Bureau Veritas confirms new Teeside location after being named as a key partner on East Coast Cluster Projects NZT and NEP.

About partnership content Some Energy Voice online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by”

This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with”

This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has expanded its UK presence with the opening of a new project office in Teesside. The new office will support local content amid the area’s focus on growth and energy transition.

The development follows Bureau Veritas’ appointment to a major framework contract to provide quality services for the Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) and the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), two projects within the East Coast Cluster, one of the UK’s leading Track 1 carbon capture storage initiatives.

Bureau Veritas will provide independent quality, inspection and surveillance services, representing bp within a significant portion of the project supply chain.

Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) aims to be the world’s first gas-fired power and carbon capture project and a key driving force behind plans to make Teesside the UK’s first decarbonised industrial cluster. Once operational, NZT Power’s combined cycle gas turbine electricity generating station could produce up to 742 megawatts of flexible, dispatchable, low-carbon power, equivalent to the average annual electricity requirements of more than 1 million UK homes.

The Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) is developing onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to transport CO₂ from carbon capture projects across Teesside and the Humber to secure storage under the North Sea. The NEP infrastructure includes a CO₂ gathering network and onshore compression facilities, as well as a 145 km offshore pipeline and subsea injection and monitoring systems for the Endurance saline aquifer, located around 1,000 metres below the seabed. The infrastructure will transport and permanently store up to an initial 4 million tonnes of CO₂ per year.

NEP is a joint venture between bp, Equinor and TotalEnergies. It was formed in 2020 as the East Coast Cluster CO₂ transportation and storage provider, which will transport and store CO₂ emissions from the Teesside and the Humber industrial clusters.

Darren Taylor, Market Lead for Energy Transition at Bureau Veritas, said: “The development of NZT and NEP as part of the East Coast Cluster is a significant step towards a net zero future and the UK’s transition.

“We’re proud to be working with bp through our local UK and extensive global network, providing services and solutions and building on our own strong reputation and technical capabilities and understanding of the supply chain.

“As a partner, our focus will be on reducing overall project risk, ensuring quality and promoting best practice throughout the development of NZT and NEP projects. With the opening of our new office adjacent to the construction site, we will be able to better serve the needs of the project and provide meaningful local content to the community.”

Gary Briston, Project Quality Manager at bp, said: “NZT Power and NEP are among the most exciting and ambitious projects in the UK’s energy transition. They have the potential to transform the region into a world-leading net-zero hub, capturing millions of tonnes of CO2, while simultaneously supporting thousands of jobs.

“We’re pleased to be working with Bureau Veritas, who are bringing their technical capabilities and experience to these much-needed projects. This contract is a great example of the opportunities that the energy transition presents, and we look forward to moving ahead at pace.”

Bureau Veritas has a track record of more than 250GW in renewables and net-zero projects, supporting major power companies globally. Its inspection team can act as a second party for developers and OEMs, acting as a representative of its client, or as an accredited or voluntary third party offering its independent technical consultancy to make recommendations and issue statements regarding product quality.