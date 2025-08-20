Buchan floating wind submits offshore consent application

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All News

Buchan floating wind submits offshore consent application

The project’s developers said the wind farm will support around 2,900 jobs in Scotland during construction.

August 20th 2025, 3:05 pm
2 min read
A floating offshore wind turbine.© Supplied by BW Ideol
A floating offshore wind turbine.

Michael Behr

The developers of the 1GW Buchan floating offshore wind farm have submitted its offshore consent applications to Scottish Ministers.

The project, being developed as a joint venture by BayWa, Elicio, and BW Ideol, is set to build up to 70 turbines 47 miles (75km) northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast.

The project comes with a connection date of 2033. During its development, the project will support with around 2,900 jobs in Scotland at the peak of construction and close to 300 ongoing jobs during operations.

In addition, the developers said that it would see more than £900 million invested in Scotland’s manufacturing sector and supply chain.

The project has identified BW Ideol’s damping pool floating substructure as its preferred foundation option. The company is currently aiming to create a manufacturing centre at the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility, which is being developed at the former oil and gas fabrication yard on the Moray Firth.

In the meantime, the developers are engaging with several ports in the north-east of Scotland to act as Buchan’s operations and maintenance hub.

Buchan offshore wind project director Clare Lavelle said: “Our vision is to develop a world-leading floating offshore windfarm that will deliver large-scale manufacturing in Scotland, support thousands of new jobs, and drive progress towards the UK’s and Scotland’s offshore wind targets.

“We are committed to manufacturing our floating substructures in Scotland, which would drive a significant proportion of the project’s positive economic impacts.”

The Buchan offshore wind farm has already received its offshore scoping opinion after submitting its offshore scoping report in September 2023.

Later this year, the Buchan developers will also submit a planning application for onshore works to Aberdeenshire Council, detailing the project’s underground cable route and connection to the existing transmission network at Peterhead substation.

Buchan offshore wind project director Clare Lavelle. © Supplied by Buchan Offshore Wind
Buchan offshore wind project director Clare Lavelle.

A series of consultations narrowed down bringing the project’s export cable ashore south of Rattray head with cables based in a 13-mile (21km) corridor connecting it to a new project substation in the Peterhead area.

From there, it will connect to one of two potential locations for the project’s onshore substation close to the existing SSEN Transmission substation to the southwest of Peterhead, where the project will connect to the national electricity transmission network.

The developers secured the seabed development rights for the project from Crown Estate Scotland as part of the ScotWind leasing process in 2022.

The three developers brought in Copper Consultancy to support stakeholder engagement and consultation, Natural Power to lead the onshore project development and Environmental Impact Assessment, and Blackhall & Powis for property support.