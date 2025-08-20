Buchan floating wind submits offshore consent application

The developers of the 1GW Buchan floating offshore wind farm have submitted its offshore consent applications to Scottish Ministers.

The project, being developed as a joint venture by BayWa, Elicio, and BW Ideol, is set to build up to 70 turbines 47 miles (75km) northeast of Fraserburgh on the Aberdeenshire coast.

The project comes with a connection date of 2033. During its development, the project will support with around 2,900 jobs in Scotland at the peak of construction and close to 300 ongoing jobs during operations.

In addition, the developers said that it would see more than £900 million invested in Scotland’s manufacturing sector and supply chain.

The project has identified BW Ideol’s damping pool floating substructure as its preferred foundation option. The company is currently aiming to create a manufacturing centre at the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility, which is being developed at the former oil and gas fabrication yard on the Moray Firth.

In the meantime, the developers are engaging with several ports in the north-east of Scotland to act as Buchan’s operations and maintenance hub.

Buchan offshore wind project director Clare Lavelle said: “Our vision is to develop a world-leading floating offshore windfarm that will deliver large-scale manufacturing in Scotland, support thousands of new jobs, and drive progress towards the UK’s and Scotland’s offshore wind targets.

“We are committed to manufacturing our floating substructures in Scotland, which would drive a significant proportion of the project’s positive economic impacts.”

The Buchan offshore wind farm has already received its offshore scoping opinion after submitting its offshore scoping report in September 2023.

Later this year, the Buchan developers will also submit a planning application for onshore works to Aberdeenshire Council, detailing the project’s underground cable route and connection to the existing transmission network at Peterhead substation.

© Supplied by Buchan Offshore Wind

A series of consultations narrowed down bringing the project’s export cable ashore south of Rattray head with cables based in a 13-mile (21km) corridor connecting it to a new project substation in the Peterhead area.

From there, it will connect to one of two potential locations for the project’s onshore substation close to the existing SSEN Transmission substation to the southwest of Peterhead, where the project will connect to the national electricity transmission network.

The developers secured the seabed development rights for the project from Crown Estate Scotland as part of the ScotWind leasing process in 2022.

The three developers brought in Copper Consultancy to support stakeholder engagement and consultation, Natural Power to lead the onshore project development and Environmental Impact Assessment, and Blackhall & Powis for property support.