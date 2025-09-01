The first word in energy - App Image

September 1st 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
Pre-shift equipment checks with a large container.© Supplied by Denholm Environmenta
Pre-shift equipment checks.

Presented by Denholm Environmental

When it comes to industrial services, liquid waste management and decontamination solutions Denholm Environmental leads the way in excellence and reliability, at home and overseas.

Operating from multiple strategic locations throughout the UK, the company provides comprehensive, end-to-end services that exceed the demands of a broad range of sectors including energy, petrochemical, power generation, utilities, brewing and distilling, marine, construction and aquaculture industries.

Firmly focused on safety, innovation and environmental compliance, it has an enviable reputation of successfully working closely with customers to provide bespoke, uncompromising solutions which can combine services whilst considering key issues to deliver a seamless, cost-effective and expertly managed service that minimises downtime and maximises operational efficiency.

With unrivalled reach from the Scottish Highlands & Islands to the English Midlands, and overseas, the company uses state-of-the-art equipment backed by experienced, professional people who solve complex problems by delivering turnkey solutions, always tailored to the requirements of each client to ensure delivery of a bespoke and professional service.

© Supplied by Denholm Environmenta
State-of-the-art DISAB vacuum loader.

Inverurie

The company’s global headquarters in Inverurie, Aberdeenshire, are ideally positioned to support the North Sea energy sector, and this hub is home to a range of specialist equipment and skilled personnel poised for rapid deployment and 24/7 support. From this nucleus, the company has grown at home and overseas to ensure a bright and sustainable future.

Invergordon

The addition of a base in Ross-shire to serve the Highlands and Islands in 2019 was a key milestone in the Denholm Environmental growth journey and represents the latest chapter in a regional corporate story that goes all the way back to 1998.  From the company’s base at Invergordon, right at the centre of the communities it serves, it can deploy specialised vehicles and high-performance equipment that can deal with the full spectrum of industrial services, from vessel and industrial cleaning and spillage response to full maintenance shutdown and emergency rescue.

Grangemouth

In 2020, Denholm Environmental successfully expanded its enterprise into the very heart of Scotland and enhanced its foothold in key sectors such as petrochemicals, food and beverage, and manufacturing. An ongoing, company-wide programme of investment has seen the Grangemouth base benefit from the addition of new kit in recent years, placing it squarely in the role of helping to boost industrial capacity whilst growing regional presence.

Andidrain

Part of the Denholm Environmental family since 2022, Carlisle-based Andidrain has proved to be the ideal stepping stone into England for the ambitious company, thanks to its strong local partnerships and rapid deployment capabilities which bridge regional demand with consistent service delivery. Andidrain is a fully integrated industrial services company that works across the UK in the utilities, anaerobic digestion, construction, industrial, highways, environmental, waste management and public sectors.

Pipetech

The recent acquisition of Pipetech is key to growing Denholm Environmental’s capabilities and its footprint in Norway, a key target in its ambitious international growth plans and one where Pipetech has already made inroads.

Pipetech has an enviable, 20+ year track record of success in the advanced and efficient process remediation cleaning of naturally forming blockages such as scales, waxes and corrosion from the internals of oil and gas processing systems.

Utilising specialist technologies across topside, subsea and downhole applications Pipetech can maximise production by ensuring full flow path efficiency, whilst minimising downtime and negating the requirement for harsh environmentally damaging chemicals.

With a proven track record, national and international reach, and an unwavering commitment to service excellence Denholm Environmental is the leading one-stop, turnkey partner for industrial services, liquid waste management and decontamination solutions.

Don’t waste time on your waste – let the experts take care of it for you. Learn more about Denholm Environmental services today. Call +44 (0) 1467 629933.

 

