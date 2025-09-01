Benj Sykes, Ørsted UK Country Manager speaks about recent policy changes in offshore wind:

If you believe that change can drive progress, then things are looking up for offshore wind in the UK.

The government recently introduced significant reforms to its Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, its primary tool for supporting renewable energy projects, ahead of Allocation Round 7 (AR7).

The policy changes are designed to boost investor confidence, accelerate the build-out of offshore and onshore wind, solar and other much-needed renewable energy generation, and deliver lower-cost energy to consumers.

The updates to the CfD mechanism couldn’t have come at a better time.

They will ensure the UK retains its place as one of the most attractive global destinations for investors in renewable projects and help us move to more quickly to secure, affordable home-grown power, ultimately breaking our reliance on imported gas and the exposure to volatile gas prices that we currently suffer.

The most significant reforms that government announced are:

Extension of CfD contract length:

The length of new CfD contracts has been extended from 15 to 20 years for offshore wind and a number of other technologies.

This provides greater certainty for investors, unlocking lower strike prices compared to 15-year contracts, and makes complete sense given the longer asset life we now see in these technologies.

Relaxed eligibility for offshore wind projects:

Eligibility requirements have been relaxed to allow fixed-bottom offshore wind projects to compete for a CfD while awaiting full planning consent.

The government’s intention with this change is to accelerate development timelines and increase competition to deliver greater consumer value.

However, there are concerns that the new approach has the potential to place undue pressure on consenting authorities to pass projects awarded CfDs, and for it to be detrimental for the supply chain, with immature projects looking to place contracts before they are close to making final investment decisions.

We will have to wait and see how this change plays out in practice.

© Supplied by

Support for repowered onshore wind projects:

The reforms include changes to allow repowered onshore wind projects to bid for CfD support, encouraging the UK’s older sites to bid for a new lease of life.

It will be important that the government maintains a watching brief on this as other technologies, such as offshore wind, consider repowering strategies as well as extending asset life.

Auction process adjustments for value for money:

The energy secretary will now be able to review developer bids before finalising the auction budget. This is a pragmatic approach aimed at ensuring consumer value while maintaining flexibility in the capacity procured.

Out of all the changes, the extension of the CfD contract length is a particularly positive development.

As well as giving longer-term revenue stability for investors, the government has estimated this change will lower strike prices by around 12% and decrease annual support costs by £500-800 million over the next 20 years.

Sticking with a CfD budget is also a welcome decision.

Allowing Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to adjust the budget based on bid information introduces a new dynamic to the auction process, potentially influencing bidder behaviour and auction outcomes.

But the principle of allowing an increase in the budget to contract additional projects, while protecting consumer value for money, is a sound one.

These bold reforms to the CfD scheme, alongside other recent government decisions such as choosing to reform the UK’s national electricity market rather than pursuing zonal pricing, are the right ones for the UK.

Whatever your views on the energy transition, hopefully we can all agree that the faster we can move to cheaper, domestically produced energy and away from our reliance on imported gas, the better.

We won’t know the results of AR7 until the end of the year but we are confident that the government has made the right moves to ensure the long-term energy transformation.

There’s still much to be done, not least delivering on a reformed national market that ensures value for consumers

and certainty for investors in existing and new capacity.

But we’re heading in the right direction, and now it’s up to us, the industry, to deliver.

