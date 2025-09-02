Measured vs calculated: Why bottom-hole well data makes for smarter decisions

Understanding what’s happening thousands of feet underground is critical to making the right decisions at the surface. Yet for too long, many operators have relied on surface measurements and calculations to estimate bottom-hole conditions. These can be misleading – affected by fluid columns, changing wellbore conditions, or unseen downhole events.

Reservoir Group believes there’s a better way. Through more than 25 years of innovation in bottom-hole measurement, the company has built a track record of delivering accurate, cost-effective data that gives operators a true view of reservoir performance.

As Amy Dangas, the firm’s sales and digital marketing coordinator, explains: “Do you really want to plan the next 25 or 50 wells on ‘kind of right’ math? With measured bottom-hole pressure, whether from memory gauges or real-time tools, operators can make decisions based on facts, not estimates.”

A history of precision

Reservoir Group’s expertise in well monitoring stretches back to the 1990s. Originally founded as Canada Tech in 1992, the company began as a data acquisition business before evolving into a memory tool manufacturer in 1996. The first dual gauge sensor installation came in 2005, followed by major milestones including the acquisitions of Omega and Canada Tech by ALS Global Services in 2012, and later by Madison Industries in 2017.

Through these changes, one constant has remained: a focus on capturing accurate downhole data. Today, the group designs, manufactures, calibrates, and services its memory gauges entirely in-house, ensuring quality control from start to finish.

Memory gauges: Reliable, cost-effective tools

At the core of Reservoir Group’s offering are its piezo and quartz memory gauges. Compact and robust, these devices measure downhole pressure and temperature with accuracy levels approaching 99%.

Deployed via slickline, wireline, coil tubing or bespoke carriers, these tools provide flexible options for operators. Importantly, their low cost and user-friendly design make them accessible. As Kamilah Nasr, general manager Europe CIS & Africa, emphasises: “We’re talking about just a few hundred pounds a day to rent. It’s a drop in the bucket compared to the millions spent drilling and completing a well.”

Why measured beats calculated well data

Surface calculations often miss what’s happening downhole. Conditions such as gas ingress, fluid columns, or leaks can distort results, giving operators an incomplete or inaccurate view.

Measured bottom-hole data removes the guesswork. In one case study (above), calculated values suggested a decline in pressure after 150 days of production. In reality, memory gauges recorded a sharp spike—information that would have been missed without direct measurement.

“By the time a pressure change travels up an 8,000–10,000 ft well, it looks like almost nothing at the surface,” explains Amy. “But downhole, it could be a significant spike. That’s why direct measurement is essential.”

Applications across the lifecycle of a well

Reservoir Group’s gauges are used in a wide range of applications, helping operators capture vital data without costly additional interventions:

Offset frac monitoring – Surface gauges often miss small but critical pressure spikes that occur downhole during frac hits.

– Surface gauges often miss small but critical pressure spikes that occur downhole during frac hits. Pressure build-up tests – Recording pressure while the well is shut.

– Recording pressure while the well is shut. Dip-in tests – Identifying leaks, equipment issues, or reservoir changes.

– Identifying leaks, equipment issues, or reservoir changes. Milling and cleaning operations – Collecting data during interventions without requiring separate logging runs.

– Collecting data during interventions without requiring separate logging runs. Gravel pack monitoring – Ensuring gravel packs are deployed correctly and models are accurate, with gauges placed along the wash pipe.

In offshore operations, gravel pack monitoring has delivered particular value.

Kamilah continues: “We boast a 99% success rate on gravel pack jobs. By placing gauges at key intervals, specialists can verify that gravel has been deployed correctly – a safeguard for long-term well performance.”

Real-world savings

The benefits of measured data are not just technical—they translate directly into cost savings. In coiled tubing applications, for example, Reservoir Group’s memory gauges can eliminate the need for a separate logging run, saving operators up to $65,000 per job.

In the US, integrating bottom-hole pressure systems with gas lift has delivered even greater results. One operator reported a 10% uplift in production simply by using real-time bottom-hole data to optimise gas lift.

Even small operational savings add up. “We’ve seen customers reduce wear and tear on pump jacks, saving $15,000 to $20,000 in maintenance fees,” Amy notes. “That’s before you even account for the bigger efficiency gains in production planning.”

A turnkey, client-centred approach

One of Reservoir Group’s strengths lies in its turnkey service model. All design, calibration, and servicing of gauges happens in-house, giving the company full control over quality. Carriers can be custom-designed within 48 hours, and machining is available 24/7 to meet client needs.

But it’s not just about the technology. Reservoir Group prides itself on being solutions-oriented. As Amy puts it: “It’s not about saying, ‘Here’s a gauge, here’s how to run it.’ It’s about asking the client, ‘What are you trying to capture? What’s the best way we can do that for you?’”

This flexibility includes adjusting sampling frequency on the spot, or designing bespoke carriers for unique well conditions.

The bottom line

In an industry where precision drives profitability, relying on surface calculations is no longer enough. Measured bottom-hole data gives operators the confidence to make smarter, safer, and more cost-effective decisions—whether optimising production, extending well life, or avoiding costly errors.

With decades of experience, a 97%-plus success rate, and a suite of innovative, user-friendly tools, Reservoir Group has become a trusted partner for operators worldwide.

As Kamilah sums up: “You can spend millions drilling and completing wells, but for a fraction of that cost you can capture the data that ensures you’re making the right choices for the next wells. It’s about turning uncertainty into confidence.”

