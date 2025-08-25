Tributes pour in for visionary oil and gas boss Phil Kirk

The North Sea oil and gas industry has responded with shock and sadness following the death of Philip Andrew Kirk, 59.

The energy industry stalwart was perhaps best known for founding the oil and gas company Chrysaor in 2007, named after the brother of the mythical winged horse Pegasus.

Through bold but judicious acquisitions of North Sea assets from the likes of Shell and ConocoPhillips, backed by private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners, Kirk built the firm into the UK’s biggest independent oil and gas producer which then became Harbour Energy.

Chartered accountant Kirk remained chairman of Harbour until 2022, when he stepped down from the role.

For many years, Kirk had embraced North Sea leadership roles with trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) but after leaving Harbour he also bought the league two side, Chesterfield Football Club, with his brother.

The football club said Kirk had been diagnosed with cancer in March.

Visionary

Linda Cook, CEO of Harbour Energy, said: “Phil was a visionary leader who played a key role in shaping Harbour and our UK acquisitions. He was highly respected across the company and the industry, and his values continue to influence our work today. Our thoughts are with Phil’s family and all who knew him.”

Scott Barr, managing director of Harbour Energy’s UK business, added: “Phil’s passing is immensely sad, and my first thoughts are with his family. I admire what he achieved in business, and I am proud of the friendship I was privileged to enjoy with him.”

OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse said: “Phil was a tireless champion of the North Sea industry and respected by everyone he worked alongside.

“As co-chair of OEUK’s board, Phil’s guidance, passion and generosity helped drive the North Sea Transition Deal and make sure the voice of our 200,000 people was heard by governments and politicians of all parties.

“In business, he helped transform the North Sea through the companies he led, gaining much respect from his peers in the way in which he led his organisations.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and former colleagues during these difficult times. We will miss him.”

On social media channel LinkedIn, several colleagues and friends shared their feelings on the news.

Harbour Energy offshore installation manager Dale Checksfield said: “In our industry, we often speak about the lasting impact of true leadership — the shadow a leader casts and the legacy they leave within their teams.

“Leadership is not just about making decisions or guiding performance; it is about inspiring people, shaping culture, and leaving behind values that endure long after the individual has moved on.

“Phil Kirk was the embodiment of this. He was more than a manager or a figurehead — he was a leader in the truest sense. Visionary in his thinking, supportive in his approach, engaging with everyone around him, and always striving for innovation. Those who worked with him didn’t just respect his position, they respected him as a person.

“The best leaders create ripples that extend far beyond their immediate circle, and Phil’s influence will be felt for years to come. His ability to lead with both conviction and compassion set a standard we should all aspire to.”

Piper Alpha survivor and safety process consultant Steve Rae also shared his thoughts.

“His willingness to share his personal views and opinions, from the heart, was a breath of fresh air in an industry where some prefer to play the legal privilege card,” Rae wrote.

“Phil was an excellent role model and and an inspirational leader. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Breath of fresh air

Former Chrysaor director of communication Andrew Vickers, now a World Energy Council board member, added: “Phil’s ability to transcend the “City suit” with the Offshore suit was something that I’d never seen in my life, nor believed was even possible, until I met Phil Kirk.

“Phil was a breath of fresh air in all that he touched.”

Elaine McLean, corporate strategic sourcing manager at Harbour said: “Devastated to hear this news – a true leader who walked the talk and inspired many every day.”

His football family were also broken-hearted at the news.

A short statement on the club’s website read: “It is with great sadness that we announce that the club’s owner, Phil Kirk, has died at the age of 59, following a short illness.

“Our thoughts are with Phil’s family and friends.”

Darius Wheatle, managing director of recruitment firm Reuben Wheatle, said: “Very sad news today Chesterfield FC owner Phil Kirk has passed away at just 59.

“Alongside his brother, he helped guide Chesterfield back into the Football League and his legacy is cemented in the club’s history.

“Football has lost another good one, but his contribution to the club and the game won’t be forgotten.”