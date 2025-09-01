A specialist in emissions management, gas turbines, surface technologies and valves is proving itself as a pioneering force in today’s evolving energy market.

The Gas Turbines division at Score, a D2Zero company with over 20 years’ experience in turbomachinery, has seen turnover grow from £30 million to £50m in the past three years while manufacturing output has tripled.

In an energy industry focused on a low-carbon future, what is driving the impressive gains the division has been achieving over the past three years?

Responding to a shifting energy landscape

Despite the rise of wind and solar, gas turbines remain essential to grid stability.

Paul Stein, managing director of Score’s Gas Turbines division, explains how aero-derivative gas turbines can start up in minutes, closing the energy gap when output from renewable sources is intermittent.

Paul says: “While the focus is on renewable energy, the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow.

“To fill that gap, a lot of companies are using gas turbines, particularly the aero gas turbines that we specialise in. They start up very, very quickly, providing the flexible, fast-response backup needed to keep energy supply consistent and dependable.”

Paul continues: “We’ve seen first-hand that this rapid response power is particularly vital for energy-intensive operations like data centres and AI facilities.

“The rise of large-scale electrification projects, driven by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure, is creating significant energy demand and gas turbines provide reliable, fast-start power to meet it.”

In remote or temporary industrial sites, trailer-mounted gas turbines deliver portable, plug-and-play power, highlighting another fast-growing niche where Score’s expertise will prove invaluable.

© Supplied by Score

Meeting surging market demand

Score provides end-to-end gas turbine support on fuel systems, accessories and control systems, delivering OEM-standard overhauls, repairs, manufacturing, testing and field services.

With advanced facilities, the world’s largest stock of fuel system components, and an extensive OEM parts inventory, Score delivers fast, quality-assured solutions that maximise the uptime and performance of OEM turbines. Adding further value, Score’s dedicated engine test facilities enhance service capabilities and give clients the opportunity to witness engine tests first-hand for added assurance.

In response to surging market demand, Score has tripled its component-manufacturing output for major OEMs such as GE. Meanwhile, dedicated repair hubs in Peterhead and Houston in the US ensure that maintenance and turnaround times remain swift and efficient for customers around the globe.

Paul believes it is the people, and a people-centric approach within the company, that sets Score apart and has contributed to the company’s success and growth.

“When I joined Score many of the colleagues I met had been in the business 25, 30 or nearly 40 years. That was quite impactful for me,” he says.

“But I really like that we’re investing in the next generation, too. Our apprentice scheme is a big part of that – it’s how we build the skills and capabilities that will carry the business forward.”

Indeed, Score boasts a 350-strong global apprenticeship programme and operates continual active recruitment. Score’s investment in people is matched by its commitment to innovation and strategic growth.

The same engineering and maintenance expertise developed in gas turbine servicing – from rotating machinery work to control systems – is now being applied to support the growing renewables sector. These skills are directly transferable to wind turbines, positioning Score to play a key role in the energy transition.

Fuelling growth through strategic partnerships & acquisitions

That forward-looking mindset also drives Score’s expansion through collaboration and acquisition. Paul highlights the broadened channel partner agreement with Baker Hughes, which can utilise Score’s facilities for fuel systems and compressor work, offshore field services, warehousing and client engagement.

This year, Score acquired Houston-based Drake Controls. “Drake’s a really exciting acquisition,” explains Paul. “It combines our capability in repairs and overhaul or replacement of turbines with their expertise in controls. It perfectly complements what we do.

“It isn’t just about the gas turbine business. There’s some pull-through in other parts of the business that extends the product range, our capability and other segments as well. For clients, it means a broader offering under one agreement and more seamless support across turbine systems.”

As part of the D2Zero group, Score is one of six UK companies contributing to a shared focus on decarbonisation initiatives and emerging technologies. Its Gas Turbines division primarily supports flexible power generation, while the wider group’s portfolio spans emissions reduction and advanced solutions across clean hydrogen, power efficiency and resilience, and carbon capture and storage.

The future looks exciting for Score. Plans include continuing to scale its manufacturing and expanding its service scope while supporting growing industry demand and targeting energy transition projects, including a partnership to develop a carbon capture test cell concept.

In a rapidly changing energy landscape, Score is leveraging decades of expertise, global facilities and strategic investments to meet surging demand for flexible, reliable energy solutions — supporting the integration of renewables while strengthening grid stability.

To learn more about Score’s gas turbine services, visit score-group.com.