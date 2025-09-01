Claire Quinn, Senior Associate CMS, discusses the recent decision and its greater implications for the industry as a whole:

The recent High Court decision in the challenge brought by Nobel against advice given by the NSTA under sections 29 and 32 of the Petroleum Act 1998 marks the latest in a series of regulatory challenges facing the UK oil and gas sector. This judicial review centred on the decommissioning of the Gryphon Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO), which served multiple oil fields.

Background

Owners of offshore oil and gas infrastructure are required to decommission that infrastructure, once production from the oil and gas fields served by the infrastructure has ceased. Before commencing work to do so, they are required to obtain approval of a decommissioning programme in accordance with Part IV of the Petroleum Act 1998 (the 1998 Act), which sets out various requirements in relation to the process to obtain that approval.

As part of the approval process for a decommissioning programme there are requirements (at sections 29 and 32 of the 1998 Act respectively) that the NSTA considers and advises (i) the parties submitting the decommissioning programme; and (ii) the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) in respect of specified matters (in particular, potential alternatives to decommissioning and ensuring costs are kept to the minimum reasonably practicable).

In 2023 TotalEnergies submitted the draft decommissioning programme for the FPSO, proposing cessation of production (CoP) at the FPSO would occur between 2023 and 2025. This submission triggered the statutory decommissioning process under the Petroleum Act 1998 requiring the NSTA to advise both TotalEnergies and the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) under sections 29 and 32 of the 1998 Act, respectively.

Challenge

Nobel Oil, a part-owner of fields utilising the Gryphon FPSO, challenged the NSTA’s advice to TotalEnergies and to OPRED at the two key statutory stages: (i) under section 29 (advice to the operator on decommissioning proposals), and (ii) under section 32 (advice to OPRED on the decommissioning programme).

The case was heard as two linked judicial reviews: JR1 which concerned the section 29 advice given by the NSTA to TotalEnergies and JR2 concerning the section 32 advice given by the NSTA to OPRED.

In JR1, Nobel argued that it had been excluded from key parts of the process, and that the NSTA:

had a closed mind favouring early CoP;

did not assess whether early CoP aligned with MER and wrongly treated net zero goals as competing with MER;

had failed to consider material factors including economic viability and Nobel’s takeover proposal;

had failed to gather necessary information before advising;

advice lacked sufficient explanation.

In JR2, Nobel argued similar grounds adding that (i) the section 32 advice was tainted by the alleged unlawfulness of the section 29 advice; and, (ii) that there had been unlawful interference with Nobel’s property rights under Article 1 Protocol 1 of the ECHR.

The High Court dismissed all grounds of challenge. The Court found, amongst other things, that there was no evidence of bias, the NSTA maintained an open mind and engaged with Nobel’s proposals, the process was fair, the NSTA was aware of and engaged with MER obligations, the NSTA provided sufficient reasoning, and cost implications were considered adequately. Further, the NSTA was not required to conduct further economic analysis due to modest reserves and FPSO integrity risks, and its use of societal carbon values and available data was appropriate.

The Court did also consider whether statutory advice under sections 29 and 32 was subject to judicial review, however it did not rule on this point as all grounds of challenge failed. The Court upheld the NSTA’s discretion in decommissioning decisions, confirming that its actions were lawful, procedurally fair, and consistent with MER.

This case addresses the statutory and regulatory processes underpinning decommissioning decisions, the application of the principle of MER and the interplay between economic, environmental, and procedural considerations in decommissioning decisions. The judgment reinforces the regulator’s authority and flexibility in managing resources and balancing economic, environmental, and technical considerations. It also highlights the ongoing scrutiny faced by the NSTA, not only from the public but from within the industry itself, and underscores the importance of transparent and robust regulatory processes as the sector navigates the energy transition.

