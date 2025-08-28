John Fotherby, partner at Kingsfield Academy – a world-leading training and coaching provider for the engineering and construction industries – delves into the details of project delivery within the energy transition, discussing resources, productivity and contracting.

Two 2024 reports (McKinsey (2024); WCC (2024) indicate the urgent need for the global construction industry, of which energy transition projects are a major and growing part, to fundamentally re-think and change project delivery and contracting strategies and practices driven by the following:

An increase in construction global gross output from 2023 to 2040 from USD 13 trillion to USD 22 trillion (+70%) to meet continual industrial investment, political, social, and economic requirements.

A substantial shortage in the number of qualified, experienced and skilled people across all functions and disciplines.

More than two decades of low, stagnant or declining productivity and output.

Sustaining the 2023 gross output levels will be a significant challenge, let alone increasing this to the 2040 requirements, without solving the combined conundrum of resource shortages and the wastage resulting from low productivity and output.

Productivity and project evolution

The WCC Report reveals that, in line with its annual reports commencing in 2007, the most negotiated terms are not those that generate the largest benefit for achieving successful project outcomes. Hence, contracts do not address effectively the delivery challenges confronting the parties.

Low productivity resulting from inefficient working is often regarded as a construction only issue, but, in reality, it is a scourge on all phases and aspects of project evolution – conceptual stage through to commissioning and start up. Indeed, ineffective decision-making and actions in the early phases of a project often impact negatively on construction productivity. Whatever the source, low productivity unnecessarily wastes precious resources.

In the UK, programmes are underway to recruit, retain and train or re-train people (ECITB, 2025). In this context there are two key points to consider;

This is a longer-term process due to the training time required and the number of people available for it, and will not, in the short term, solve the UK resource shortage problem but should help to reduce the shortfall.

Newly trained people need to be engaged in productive workplace environments so that they can apply and develop their skills effectively and maximise their contribution to work performance.

Alleviating the resource shortage could be achieved by significantly improving productivity through the elimination of wasteful processes and practices. This would require a change in mind set and behaviours within and between project participants (employers, contractors, supply chain) and their early engagement in a correspondingly supportive contractual arrangement.

Taking a collaborative approach is necessary

There are now some positive signs of a change in mindsets and behaviours in enlightened organisations engaged in energy transition projects, but this is by no means mainstream yet. Industry participants in a Constructing Excellence event in London on 10 June 2025 concluded that a collaborative approach to contracting and delivery was necessary to assure successful project outcomes.

In his book on collaborative contracting (2019) David Mosey says of collaboration “ …It supports team selection and team integration, and it offers a fresh approach to legal and cultural issues that can otherwise reduce efficiency and waste valuable resources…”.

In Kingsfield Academy we have developed a programme to help organisations transition from conventional transactional contracting and delivery to transformational collaborative processes and practices.

