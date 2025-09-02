Seamless coordination and real-time workforce visibility. Through the power of collaboration and integration, Onboard Tracker™ is transforming how companies handle their crew management operations.

Integrating with like-minded, forward-thinking partners, Onboard Tracker™ fosters a dynamic, future-focused approach, benefiting customers and the wider industry by connecting departments.

Each integration is carefully scoped and Onboard Tracker’s development team collaborates with external technical teams, allowing for precise and accurate data exchange.

Recently, the Aberdeen-based team has partnered with Electra Learning to create a centralised system for managing training, competence and eLearning activities for a global energy major.

Optimised data flow significantly reduced manual data entry needs, setting a new standard for workforce training management, empowering employees to engage more effectively and strengthening the overall competence framework through a single point of access.

It is now tracking more than 3,000 employees for the operator, along with over 10,000 Learning Toolkit users enabling the delivery of training that is aligned with learners’ roles, training needs and objectives, creating a functionally rich learning solution that can be implemented quickly.

The collaboration has improved crewing operation efficiency and reduced supply chain knowledge gaps. Skill gaps can be flagged, identified and actioned for proactive training management.

Onboard Tracker’s™ software integrated naturally with Electra Learning’s Learning Toolkit, ensuring real-time synchronisation between crew training and operational data, providing a unified system for better crew oversight.

Ease of access for employees means one system which holds all training and competence procedures, ensuring higher levels of employee engagement and creating up-to-date materials, providers and experts in each part of the training and competence process.

By integrating with clients’ existing systems and placing their data at their fingertips, Onboard Tracker™ creates a seamlessly connected digital ecosystem, eliminating manual processes, reducing human error, and empowering informed decision-making.

Onboard Tracker™ is an innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) digital crew management platform in the global energy, marine and renewables sectors.