Subsea sector working redefined by Elementz

September 1st 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
man works with a laptop on a table with other monitors for subsea asset integrity management© Supplied by Elementz
EVOLVED PRODUCT: Integrity Elementz v4.0 is said to mark a significant step forward in how subsea assets are monitored and managed.

Presented by Elementz

Aberdeen-based software company Elementz sits at the forefront of redefining how operators plan, execute and report on subsea integrity and inspection activities.

With precision at its core, Elementz specialises in subsea asset integrity management with a robust and trusted Software as a Service (SaaS).

Its flagship solution Integrity Elementz provides a range of comprehensive, configurable cloud-based applications or “elements” to enable users to build end-to-end (E2E) integrity frameworks for their subsea assets.

They can be tailored to provide all the functionality needed to serve as the core integrity platform for an effective integrity strategy.

Less than a year after its launch, Elementz announced the creation of Compass, an industry advisory board designed to co-create the future of digital subsea integrity and inspection management and drive customer-centric innovation by fostering deep collaborations with key energy leaders.

With backing from industry heavyweights such as Shell, AkerBP and Woodside, and other major operators, the board aims to provide its members with early access to new technology so that firms can shape future products to ensure they are more aligned with the industry’s needs.

In parallel, Elementz continues to push boundaries through continuous product development.

In August 2025, the company released Integrity Elementz v4.0, marking a significant leap forward in how subsea assets are monitored and managed.

Key features of the new release include:

• A sleek new “Dark Mode” interface;

• Co-pilot ready;

• Enhanced data integration capabilities;

• Seamless onshore/offshore compatibility.

“Integrity Elementz v4.0 represents a leap, not just visually, but technically,” said Tom Clarke, Elementz product manager.

“The technology enhancements have been in development over the last year and a huge amount of effort has gone into building and modernising the software to support the pace and precision demanded by modern subsea operations.

“The system’s modernised design significantly improves the user experience for teams working in high-stakes environments while laying the groundwork for future features and innovation.”

The Integrity Elementz v4.0 launch comes hot on the heels of strong business performance with the news last month that the company had reached
£3 million turnover after only 14 months in business.

The firm, which employs 25 staff, is looking to expand its head count by another eight in the coming six months.

With a growing global client base spanning the Americas, Europe, Africa and Asia, Elementz is targeting £4m turnover by the end of 2026.

The momentum is driven by the powerful combination of Compass and a relentless pursuit of product evolution as Elementz continues to place operators at the heart of its roadmap, setting a new standard for agility, long-term value and digital collaboration in the subsea integrity space.

More than just software, Elementz is building a Blue Digital Ecosystem, shaped by those who use it.

Visit Elementz’ website to find out more.

