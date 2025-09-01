The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Camm-Pro hails major milestone in UK energy infrastructure project

September 1st 2025, 7:00 am
Camm-pro worker in foreground at Sullam Voe project.© Supplied by Camm-Pro
Camm-Pro's work will create an additional export route for gas west of Shetland.

Leading project management and integration company Camm-Pro has successfully delivered a key milestone of a critical infrastructure  project, which on completion will create an additional export route for gas from the west of Shetland by connecting the existing gas sweetening facilities at the Sullom Voe Terminal with the SIRGE pipeline.

Since being awarded the contract by bp (LON:BP) two years ago, the Aberdeenshire-based company has managed the design, procurement, fabrication, commissioning and transport of all project modules to Sullom Voe Terminal.

The module delivery marks a pivotal stage in the project as it enables hook-up activity to run in parallel with other project scopes.

The modules were manufactured locally utilising the design, free-issue equipment and management from Camm-Pro and were completed and pre-commissioned without any incidents to personnel or the environment.

Camm-Pro deployed their bespoke execution model and worked collaboratively with project stakeholders and the supply chain to resolve challenges associated with parallel workstreams whilst running to a tight timeframe. As a result, potential issues were addressed proactively, ensuring that the complete end to end design remained robust whilst protecting the schedule.

Founder and Managing Director of Camm-Pro Simon McBain said: “First and foremost I’d like to congratulate our team, stakeholders and suppliers on their exceptional work to complete this critical element of the project within a demanding timeframe, but without any compromise on safety or quality. It has been an extremely complex project involving the co-ordination and management of multiple stakeholders and suppliers across international locations and workstreams, but our team have more than risen to the challenge.

“Given that historically, equipment and module delivery have proven problematic in the industry, this achievement is nothing short of outstanding.

“Camm-Pro’s business model has played a vital role in the success of this project to date. As an agile company we’re in a position to make decisions quickly and implement them efficiently, unencumbered by layers of management or bureaucracy. Our model has no barrier to the scale or complexity of projects we can deliver, as this particular one amply demonstrates.”

Tribute to Camm-Pro’s work

Sullam Voe Terminal © Supplied by Camm-Pro
The work took place at the Sullom Voe Terminal.

A key project stakeholder commended the Camm-Pro team: “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations and thanks to Camm-Pro and its sub-contractors. Achieving this milestone safely is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of everyone involved.

“Transforming a FEED design into a finalised, fabricated solution in under two years is a remarkable accomplishment. It is also worth recognising Camm-Pro’s proactive approach in taking on the procurement of all equipment for the modules and equipment room. This milestone could not have been reached without strong leadership, which was provided in abundance by Camm-Pro.”

For more information visit the Camm-Pro website.

