James Fisher and Sons (JFS) has claimed a world-first, cutting an offshore wind turbine monopile with a new tool that will enable more efficient remediation and decommissioning with minimal environmental impact.

The London-listed marine services engineer said the “historic” abrasive cut took place on a 10-meter-diameter offshore wind monopile in July 2025.

The abrasive water jet system severed the full diameter of the monopile in a single, precision-controlled cut, enabling recovery to the deck of a vessel.

However, JFS said it was unable to disclose the contract value, location or client involved in the event.

The firm, which is headquartered in Barrow-in-Furness, said the project addressed a complex challenge involving the correction of issues in the installation of the turbine foundations.

As offshore wind markets mature around the world, operators are increasingly faced with the need to decommission or remediate assets.

The firm said the capability of the tool offered a safe and efficient solution, which minimises disruption to the surrounding marine environment.

Mark Stephen, JFS product line director, decommissioning, CFE and subsea tooling said: “This world-first achievement demonstrates what is possible when engineering expertise and innovation are applied to the evolving needs of offshore wind.

“By developing a new tool and approach, we’ve shown that large-scale decommissioning can be done safely, efficiently and with the environment front of mind.”

JFS head of energy Neil Sims added: “This project shows the difference that true engineering ingenuity can make when the industry faces unexpected or unprecedented challenges.

“Offshore wind is growing rapidly worldwide, and with that growth comes the responsibility to manage assets safely and sustainably throughout their lifecycle. By developing and proving this capability now, we’re helping our customers prepare for both today’s complex challenges and tomorrow’s large-scale decommissioning needs.”

The capability breakthrough expands JFS energy services portfolio and 50-year track record and technical expertise in asset decommissioning, seabed clearance, controlled flow excavation, cutting and recovery operations, and well plug and abandonment.