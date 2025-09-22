North Sea operator Ithaca Energy has completed a “heavily oversubscribed” bond issue and refinancing which has boosted ability to continue its acquisition spree, people familiar with the company have said.

Ithaca, which has been forged by Israel’s Delek and Italy’s Eni to become the North Sea’s second largest independent oil and gas producer, has issued a senior notes offering in euros – known as a Eurobond – as well as extended lending facilities a further by $300 million to $1.3 billion.

Sources said the Eurobond issue was four-times oversubscribed, suggesting a healthy appetite for Ithaca’s North Sea assets among European investors.

© Supplied by Ithaca

Ithaca chairman Yaniv Friedman said the “material oversubscription” was “testament to the strength and agility of our business and validates the group’s growth strategy” giving the group “additional liquidity to pursue further growth opportunities”.

Ithaca is one of the few investors with the cash resources to complete mergers and acquisitions in the North Sea as traditional operators retreat from the basin.

Ithaca first struck a deal to acquire North Sea assets owned by Eni in a £754 million “combination” in 2024. These included the assets Eni had picked up in its $4.9bn acquisition of Neptune Energy.

Following a plan to sell off shares worth £106m in September, Delek owns 50.5% of the group’s shares while Eni’s shareholding is 35.9%.

The tie up was at the start of a spate of North Sea transactions, most notably the plan to merge the North Sea assets of Shell and Equinor into a new entity called Adura.

Another major deal took place when Norwegian private equity-backed Neo Energy acquired Repsol’s UK business to form the Aberdeen-headquartered Neo Next.

Neo Next, owned by Hitecvision, has since been tipped to acquire the North Sea assets of TotalEnergies. This comes after the French firm failed to see a deal to sell assets West of Shetland to Prax cross the line before the buyer collapsed, putting several of its assets including the Lindsay refinery on the Humber into liquidation.

Another North Sea buyer is Viaro, which struck a deal to buy 11 Shell operated assets in the Southern North Sea through its subsidiary RockRose Energy over a year ago – however this deal is still yet to complete.

Meanwhile, Ithaca has been doing smaller deals in recent months. The London-listed firm upped its existing stake in the Seagull oil field in March through the $193m takeover of Japex’s North Sea business. It then took control of the UK’s biggest gas field, Cygnus, in May after it picked up a $154m stake from Centrica-owned Spirit Energy.

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty said he was “surprised” by demand for Ithaca’s Eurobond issue, but said it was the extension of its reserve-based lending (RBL) that impressed him.

He said this gives them more firepower – although he noted the firm had ruled out buying North Sea assets formerly owned by Prax, such as the Lancaster field West of Shetland which it had acquired in a £250m deal in 2023.

He said: “That is the real difference maker for them and gives them the headroom to buy competitors. I’d expect them to do more deals like Cygnus and Seagull – and was not surprised they said they had no interest in Prax.”