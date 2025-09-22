The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All News

Ithaca boosts North Sea buying power with ‘unusual’ euro bond issue

Investor demand for Ithaca bonds was 4x oversubscribed so what will the North Sea firm buy next?

September 22nd 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
Ithaca Energy sign© Supplied by Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy's IPO in London in 2022.
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

News Editor

North Sea operator Ithaca Energy has completed a “heavily oversubscribed” bond issue and refinancing which has boosted ability to continue its acquisition spree, people familiar with the company have said.

Ithaca, which has been forged by Israel’s Delek and Italy’s Eni to become the North Sea’s second largest independent oil and gas producer, has issued a senior notes offering in euros – known as a Eurobond – as well as extended lending facilities a further by $300 million to $1.3 billion.

Sources said the Eurobond issue was four-times oversubscribed, suggesting a healthy appetite for Ithaca’s North Sea assets among European investors.

Ithaca Energy executive chairman Yaniv Friedman © Supplied by Ithaca
Ithaca Energy executive chairman Yaniv Friedman now has ‘additional liquidity’ to grow the business.

Ithaca chairman Yaniv Friedman said the “material oversubscription” was “testament to the strength and agility of our business and validates the group’s growth strategy” giving the group “additional liquidity to pursue further growth opportunities”.

Ithaca is one of the few investors with the cash resources to complete mergers and acquisitions in the North Sea as traditional operators retreat from the basin.

Ithaca first struck a deal to acquire North Sea assets owned by Eni in a £754 million “combination” in 2024. These included the assets Eni had picked up in its $4.9bn acquisition of Neptune Energy.

Following a plan to sell off shares worth £106m in September, Delek owns 50.5% of the group’s shares while Eni’s shareholding is  35.9%.

The tie up was at the start of a spate of North Sea transactions, most notably the plan to merge the North Sea assets of Shell and Equinor into a new entity called Adura.

Another major deal took place when Norwegian private equity-backed Neo Energy acquired Repsol’s UK business to form the Aberdeen-headquartered Neo Next.

Neo Next, owned by Hitecvision, has since been tipped to acquire the North Sea assets of TotalEnergies. This comes after the French firm failed to see a deal to sell assets West of Shetland to Prax cross the line before the buyer collapsed, putting several of its assets including the Lindsay refinery on the Humber into liquidation.

Another North Sea buyer is Viaro, which struck a deal to buy 11 Shell operated assets in the Southern North Sea through its subsidiary RockRose Energy over a year ago – however this deal is still yet to complete.

Meanwhile, Ithaca has been doing smaller deals in recent months. The London-listed firm upped its existing stake in the Seagull oil field in March through the $193m takeover of Japex’s North Sea business. It then took control of the UK’s biggest gas field, Cygnus, in May after it picked up a $154m stake from Centrica-owned Spirit Energy.

Panmure Liberum analyst Ashley Kelty said he was “surprised” by demand for Ithaca’s Eurobond issue, but said it was the extension of its reserve-based lending (RBL) that impressed him.

He said this gives them more firepower – although he noted the firm had ruled out buying North Sea assets formerly owned by Prax, such as the Lancaster field West of Shetland which it had acquired in a £250m deal in 2023.

He said: “That is the real difference maker for them and gives them the headroom to buy competitors. I’d expect them to do more deals like Cygnus and Seagull – and was not surprised they said they had no interest in Prax.”

Tags