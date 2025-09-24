Andy Sykes, Plant Director at Siemens Gamesa’s Hull blade factory, discusses how skills, innovation and investment in Hull are driving the UK’s green energy transition.

The UK is in the middle of a critical transformation in how we generate and consume energy. This includes an ambitious target, to quadruple offshore wind capacity by 2030.

I’m looking forward to welcoming the Energy Voice team – together with industry leaders – to Hull this month, when I’ll be taking part in a panel session that will look at whether the Humber has all the ingredients to meet the clean-energy challenge.

Hull at the clean energy forefront

I strongly believe the Humber region is leading the way, demonstrating what is possible. Look for example at our Siemens Gamesa Hull factory and the significant role it’s playing in supporting this journey, where our technologies are deployed to manufacture blades for some of the world’s biggest offshore wind projects.

And the energy transition isn’t just about technology – it’s also about people. As Plant Director at Hull, my role includes ensuring we create the right environment to attract, nurture and retain the talented individuals who make this possible. People who are not only helping us meet today’s demand but who will shape the future of renewable energy throughout the coming years. And I’m proud to see the vast majority of our workforce not only work but also live in the Humber.

Building a skilled workforce

At Hull, we now employ more than 1,400 people following a recent expansion of the team by a further 600 employees. The growth reflects the increasing pace of the UK’s offshore wind sector and the importance of meeting the demand for skilled workers in the green economy. The new colleagues who have joined us in Hull are taking up a wide range of roles, from blade technicians and engineers to logistics specialists and quality control experts, all of whom are vital to keeping our factory at the cutting edge of renewable energy manufacturing.

Recognition from industry and government

In the last 12 months I’ve had the pleasure of hosting guests from across the UK and the globe, who are keen to come and see for themselves what we’ve achieved in Hull and the Humber. This included DESNZ Secretary of State Ed Miliband and Chris Stark, the head of the UK’s Mission for Clean Power, launching their action plan at our site.

Inspiring the next generation

Building this workforce for the future also means investing in the next generation of talent. That is why we have launched a new apprenticeship scheme in partnership with Hull College. This autumn 27 new apprentices have joined us in Hull, giving a new generation of workers the chance to learn highly specialised skills in areas like blade manufacturing, engineering maintenance, and health and safety.

As part of the recruitment process, we held open days with Hull College. It was a fantastic opportunity to engage with the community, many of whom will be shaping the future of the green energy workforce. In July, our training team also welcomed several local schools to our site, and it was inspiring to see how young people responded to witnessing the scale and ambition of our operations. Their questions and curiosity demonstrated the impact of showing future generations the possibilities of careers in renewable energy.

Delivering landmark wind projects

Our team at Hull are working on some of the UK’s most ambitious green energy projects. At the moment, we are manufacturing blades for RWE’s Sofia, including the first recyclable offshore wind turbine blades to be installed in UK waters.

These blades mark a huge leap forward in sustainable manufacturing and underline Siemens Energy’s commitment to driving the circular economy in renewables. Seeing the first recyclable blades being installed at Dogger Bank, in the North Sea, has been a major landmark moment. It’s a great example of how we can share knowledge and work together to deliver clean power and energy security.

In the last 12-months we have also completed work producing blades for Ocean Wind’s Moray West offshore wind farm. At 108 metres, the blades are longer than a football pitch and are helping power nearly 1 GW of clean energy from the North Sea into UK homes. Both projects put Hull at the heart of green energy technology that will define the future of the sector.

Transforming the Humber into a green powerhouse

The story of Siemens Gamesa in Hull is one of growth, ambition and impact. In less than a decade, the factory has expanded to become one of the largest employers in the region. The 1,400 roles we have created show how green skills and innovation is helping to transform the Humber into a powerhouse for renewable energy.

The economic and social benefits of this expansion are clear: from high-quality careers to educational opportunities and community engagement. More importantly, the work being done in Hull is shaping the future of the UK’s energy sector, showing how industrial leadership and local talent can come together to deliver clean and secure power.

Find out more about the Siemens Gamesa Hull factory.