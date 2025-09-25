From conventional transactional to collaborative transformational contracting and delivery, John Fotherby, partner at Kingsfield Academy asks – why, who and how?

Why?

If the 70% forecasted growth in global construction output, including energy transition, between now and 2040 (McKinsey 2024) is to be achieved with the resources available, there must be a significant change to the way in which projects are contracted and delivered so that wastage is eliminated, and efficiency and effective resource utilisation is increased to maximise productivity and output.

Collaborative contracting and working provides energy transition project stakeholders with an opportunity to maximise capital efficiency, add value and meet challenging delivery times. It does this by a single project-outcome-focused delivery team comprising all delivery stakeholders that is formed at the outset of the project and whereby;

Mind set and behaviours that foster respect and trust outweigh contractual language

Project delivery stakeholders are accountable to each other for their respective performance and delivery obligations – there is no blame game

Risk is allocated equitably to the parties best able to manage it

Financial incentives for delivery stakeholders reward successful project outcomes

Shared project information coupled with open and direct communication enable effective speedy decision making and lessen errors

Integrated work planning and delivery, programming and budgets are determined and agreed by project delivery stakeholders

Project delivery stakeholders determine and agree upon objectives, strategies and actions to overcome project challenges

There is a single project reporting methodology to which all project delivery stakeholders contribute and have access to it – openness to reality is paramount

Innovative solutions geared to successful project outcomes are encouraged and rewarded

Man-marking is eliminated – means a reduction in overall project team size and cost, and self-serving interests and practices avoided

Projects are delivered by people. By leveraging their innate desire to contribute to, and share in, successful outcomes and creating a work environment that is not restricted by unnecessary barriers enabling them to maximise their skills and experience, the potential for success increases dramatically.

Who?

Who should be the other project delivery stakeholders joining with the employer/owner (lead entity) – those organisations required for project delivery who are able to contribute significantly to successful project outcomes?

How?

The change from conventional transactional contracting and delivery to a transformational collaborative process is extremely significant, but if done effectively it can be very rewarding.

The decision to undertake a project collaboratively must be made by the employer/owner along with the decision on who becomes the lead entity. Thereafter, the other project delivery stakeholders must be selected on the primary basis of their unreserved commitment to collaborate. However, simply agreeing to collaborate is not enough. The project delivery team must be inducted into the appropriate behaviours, processes and practices of collaborative contracting and delivery.

For those organisations undertaking energy transition projects who are (i) considering making the change to collaborative contracting and delivery or (ii) those who are already committed to a collaborative arrangement, Kingsfield Academy has developed its Skills & Strategies Development: A Programme for Project Professionals.

There are four modules:

Module 1 – Effective Contracting and Contracting Management

Module 2 – Applying The ECITB Project Collaboration Toolkit (PCT)

Module 3 – Using Hybrid Agile Project Management Processes

Module 4 – Negotiation Skills and Strategies in Energy Transition

Collectively, these modules are designed to help project professionals make the change from conventional contracting and delivery methodologies to a collaborative approach. They will explore the differences between conventional and collaborative contracting models and the corresponding contract management processes and practices and where each model is appropriate.

Applying the ECITB PCT they will explore the project circumstances that are appropriate for collaborative working, what is required to establish and maintain a collaborative working environment on a project, the parties that should be involved, and the corresponding organisation.

They will be introduced to a Hybrid Agile project management system and have the opportunity to compare and contrast how the conventional waterfall and Agile systems function, and consider why and where one should be used in preference to the other. They will have the opportunity to enhance their negotiation skills specifically in the uncertain and challenging environment of Energy Transition projects.

