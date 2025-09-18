A £22 billion investment in the UK by Microsoft could pave the way for a surge in energy production to meet the growing needs of our burgeoning reliance on artificial intelligence (AI).

Microsoft has pledged to invest $30bn (£22bn) into the UK’s AI sector, which is expected to be the largest amount the IT software company founded by Bill Gates has ploughed into the sector outside the US.

Microsoft’s vice chair and president Brad Smith said on Tuesday that the tech giant would invest that sum in the UK to power the AI future. He said the amount would be invested in “AI infrastructure and ongoing operations across the United Kingdom during the four years from 2025 to 2028”.

In a joint statement, Microsoft and OpenAI said that they had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding for the next phase of their partnership.

The investment forms part of a £31bn Transatlantic agreement, the tech prosperity deal, between US tech giants and the UK government, which was unveiled on Tuesday.

It coincides with a state visit by US president Donald Trump to the UK this week, which was reported to begin with a visit to Windsor on Tuesday evening. As part of the visit, a major cooperation deal on nuclear energy will be agreed between the US and UK governments, which involves billions of pounds of investment into small and advanced modular reactors from companies such as Centrica and EDF.

The latest Transatlantic deal on tech, part of a £150bn package of investment unveiled during the state visit, is expected to focus on the development of AI, quantum and nuclear technology, and build on £44bn of investment in the UK’s AI and tech sectors. It includes investment from Microsoft, Nvidia, Google, OpenAI and CoreWeave, which are pledging a combined £31bn into data centres and AI computer processing.

Microsoft is planning to chip in with building a new supercomputer in Loughton in Essex, following an announcement by the UK government in January.

Nscale has previously pledged to invest £2bn in the Loughton data centre that is expected to be built by 2026.

© Getty Images via Bloomberg

Energy consumption of AI

Microsoft’s chief executive Satya Nadella said he expects AI investment to drive productivity and growth in the UK economy, according to a BBC report.

Nadella anticipated that growth to happen within the next five to ten years, suggesting that the economic benefits of AI could rival the step changes caused by the personal computer.

He said that energy consumption for AI is “very high”, providing benefits to fields such as health, public services and business.

Campaign groups such as Foxglove have meanwhile reportedly warned that the UK could foot the bill for “the colossal amounts of power the giants need” to power AI.

AI uses 33 times more energy than machines that use task-specific software, according to a recent study.

“Whenever anyone gets excited about AI, I want to see it ultimately in the economic growth and the GDP growth,” Nadella said.

He also warned that AI should not be “over-hyped” or “under-hyped”, warning that “all tech things are about booms and busts and bubbles”.

In a statement, prime minister Keir Starmer hailed the potential of AI to grow the UK economy, saying that “this partnership benefits every corner of the United Kingdom”.

The owner of Google, Alphabet, has meanwhile said this week that it will invest £5bn in UK AI. Specifically, it plans to invest that money into infrastructure and scientific research.

It was due to open a $1bn (£732m) data centre in Waltham Cross in Hertfordshire on Tuesday. Google is meanwhile investing in developing energy dome batteries, comprising CO2 gas turbines surrounded by an air cushion, as part of a strategy for long duration energy storage.

Alongside the £5bn deal, Google has partnered with Shell Energy Europe to provide renewable energy for AI. Shell said that it will use its “advanced trading capabilities to manage a renewable power portfolio”, using batteries to deliver power when solar and wind fall short.

The simultaneous announcement of major transatlantic deals on both nuclear power and AI are not a coincidence.

US software firm Bentley Systems’ chief value officer David Philp points out that proposed small modular reactors (SMRs) are ideal for powering AI data centres.

He said: “When we talk about energy and nuclear, they often live in isolation, but now with SMRs, we’re starting to see linkages, especially with artificial intelligence and data centres because they’re a huge requirement and obviously your government in the UK and across the world are now, very much promoting the need for better AI.

“They’ve got a huge megawatt requirements,” he added.

“SMRs are quicker to market from there, and the idea is we’re now seeing that combination, that linkage between the two of them.”

Planning for the ‘grey belt’

Meanwhile another big datacentre in Hertfordshire that will power AI has been granted approval, which is expected to comprise about 2 million square feet.

A planning application was submitted by DC01 UK Ltd, and approved by the local authority Hertsmere Borough Council, for the new datacentre.

According to the planning application for land to the east of South Mimms Service Station, sent by DC01 – construction is due in 2027 and the plant is expected to be operational by 2030.

The UK government has indicated that it could start building commercial property on the green belt and poor-quality grey belt land.

Former minister Angela Rayner clarified in a letter in July from the ministry for housing, communities and local government that the first port of call should be brownfield land, but that government was “consulting on changes that would see councils required to review boundaries and release Green Belt land where necessary to meet unmet housing or commercial need”.

Developments such as the Hertsmere data centre suggest that “significant levels of new data centre capacity need to be delivered” in designated ‘availability zones’.

Google, Nvidia and other big tech giants are also expected to invest in UK data centre infrastructure to support the rollout of AI.

There are further major AI data centres planned for the UK in the coming years, including a site in Blyth in Northumberland, the site of a former power station, that has got £10bn of backing from private equity firm Blackstone following the collapse of electric vehicle battery maker Britishvolt.

Other speculative investors getting in on the action include Eclipse, an independent distribution network operators (IDNO) backed by retail firm Octopus Energy, and infrastructure developer Carlton Power. The duo have announced plans to develop “one of the biggest data centres in Europe” at Future Point Manchester, a development planned nearby the former chemicals complex at Carrington.

© Supplied by Lichfields

AI growth zones

Google has also reportedly been in talks with the controversial Teesworks site in Teesside over a major datacentre, which could replace plans for BP’s first ever green hydrogen plant.

The site is currently a battleground between government AI enthusiasts and backers of net zero, while the site owners Teesworks and the South Tees Development Corporation seek to have the site officially designated an official AI growth zone.

However, the entire North East of England region has previously been designated as an AI growth zone, with the potential according to the government to build out more than 5,000 jobs and attract billions in private investment.

Meanwhile, Nvidia has also said it will develop AI in the UK to fuel innovation, growth and jobs. Alongside partners it plans to invest up to £11bn in the UK through the largest AI infra rollout it has done to date.

Coreweave is pledging to invest £1.5bn in UK datacentre capacity in Scotland.

The Oxford-Cambridge growth corridor is expected to add £78bn to the UK economy driven by AI, in an initiative that got funding from AstraZeneca, GSK and Astex, with AI being used to develop cancer drug in Cambridge Science Park.