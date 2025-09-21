UK energy terminals could be next domino to fall, warns OEUK

North Sea production decline is set to cause a domino effect throughout the UK as gas terminals see sales slump, a trade body has claimed.

Ahead of the Autumn Budget, set to be delivered on 26 November, and the outcome of a consultation on the future of licensing in the North Sea, Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has warned that terminals have seen a 40% decline in hydrocarbons since 2020.

OEUK chief executive Dave Whitehouse said: “Politicians of all parties need to recognise that what happens to North Sea energy doesn’t begin and end in Aberdeen.

“It ripples through our industrial spine, across sectors and into Grangemouth, Humberside, Teesside, Tyneside, East Anglia and the North West.

“It undermines the homegrown manufacture of things like fuels, chemicals and pharmaceuticals as well as our energy future.”

New fields stall as terminals suffer

Analytics firm Westwood has produced a report, commissioned by OEUK, found that without government support, the oil and gas sent through the UK’s energy terminals will “halve again by 2030”.

Recently, Westwood’s research director Yvonne Telford took to London to explain the consequences of an “unmanaged decline” in oil and gas production.

Telford painted a gloomy picture of dwindling tax receipts and increased costs for government as decommissioning dates are brought forward.

Now, in addition to the direct impact of oil and gas investment drying up, Westwood warns of the dominoes this potential future for the North Sea will topple.

© Supplied by Westwood

The report details that “progression of new field developments has largely stalled due to political and fiscal uncertainties” while the UK’s Nordic cousins forge ahead with oil and gas production.

Earlier this year, Westwood collaborated on a report with OEUK that found 7.5 billion barrels remain in UK waters, a 3.2bn uptick from government estimates.

In this latest report, Westwood estimates that there are around 26.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent (bnboe) remaining in undeveloped discoveries and prospectivity.

It claims that 19bnboe are located “within 50km of an existing production hub,” previously Westwood reported that 7.3bn barrels were “within reach of existing infrastructure,” making them viable tie-back options for existing North Sea assets.

It claims that a “large area remains unlicensed, even surrounding producing hubs” that could produce barrels that can go through UK terminals.

Threat of shutdowns

Turning its attention to the west of Shetland, Westwood argued that “without new tiebacks,” some infrastructure risks shutting down by 2030.

Assets tied to the west of Shetland includes the Sullom Voe Terminal, which is operated by TotalEnergies and supports between 150 and 200 jobs.

OEUK jobs in industries like pharmaceuticals and fuels rely on terminals having a reliable supply of hydrocarbons.

It added that terminals are a supplier of the UK’s chemicals industry, in which “130,000 people are employed and 60% of firms are reporting falling sales”.

© Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

This mirrors what took place in Grangemouth earlier this year as owners Petroineos shut down Scotland’s last oil refinery.

The refinery owners claimed that “the world has changed and the market in Scotland has been unable to support a refinery” in a letter to workers on the plant’s final day.

Some 400 employees stand to lose their jobs as a result of the decision.

Grangemouth joint owner, Ineos, has also threatened to shut down its Forties Pipelines System (FPS) early due to dwindling supply.

© Aerial Photography Solutions

Westwood’s outlook is bleak for the FPS as it reported that drilling levels had “reduced significantly” over the last 3 years.

The analytics firm argued that the reserves to production ratio is “just below” the threshold.

It claimed that “relatively high reserves additions are needed” to change the pipeline’s fortunes.

However, it added that there are “high level of opportunities to maximise economic recovery from hub entrants”.

‘A once-in-a-generation opportunity’

© Supplied by OEUK

“The UK needs oil and gas for decades to come,” said Whitehouse.

“But uncertainty over oil and gas licensing in UK waters, combined with uncompetitive taxes means imports are rising and investment in domestic production is stalling.

“The accelerated decline of Britain’s oil and gas production is being driven by policy, not geology. But with a supportive environment we could produce half of the oil and gas we need right here at home as we scale up renewables and add over £130 billion to the economy.”

He claimed that the upcoming North Sea consultations on licensing will serve as “a once-in-a-generation opportunity to safeguard energy security and jobs and reach net zero”.

The trade body boss added that the November budget is “a critical opportunity to reform policies,” as he added: “We must get this right.”