Equinor submits updated assessment on Rosebank

The Norwegian firm said it was "fully committed" to advancing the £2.2 billion project in the West of Shetland.

September 26th 2025, 3:47 pm
2 min read
A map showing the location of the Rosebank oil field in the North Sea.© Supplied by Equinor
A map showing the location of the Rosebank oil field in the North Sea.
Erikka Askeland

Norway’s Equinor has submitted fresh information on environmental impact for the UK’s largest undeveloped oil and gas field, Rosebank.

The move comes after a court had ruled consents granted to the field were “unlawful” due to not having accounted for downstream emissions.

Equinor confirmed it has submitted its assessment of these emissions, known as scope 3, to the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (Opred) saying it was “fully committed” to advancing the project West of Shetland, which is estimated to require £2.2 billion in investment and create employment for 4,000 people.

The field will soon become owned by Adura, a joint venture forged between Equinor and Shell, to operate their assets on the UK continental shelf (UKCS).

The submission follows the publication of revised assessment guidelines for accounting for scope 3 emissions.

Ithaca Energy, which has a 20% stake in the field alongside Equinor, has previously said it expects to secure revised consents for the project in 2026.

In a statement, a spokesman for Equinor said: “We have submitted our response to the regulator OPRED for the request for further information on Rosebank, which includes the assessment of ‘Scope 3’ emissions associated with the project.

“We remain fully committed to working closely with all relevant stakeholders to advance the Rosebank project.

“Rosebank is an important contributor to the UK’s energy security. It is a vital project for the UK economy and is already bringing benefits in terms of local investment and job creation.”

Last year, a Scottish court overturned environmental approvals for two North Sea oil and gas projects, Rosebank and Shell’s Jackdaw, in a case centred on downstream emissions.

Climate campaigners celebrate outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh following a ruling overturning the approval of Equinor's Rosebank oil development in the North Sea. © Supplied by Stop Rosebank
Climate campaigners celebrate outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh following a ruling overturning the approval of Equinor’s Rosebank oil development in the North Sea. Image: Stop Rosebank

Campaign groups Greenpeace and Uplift had lodged the case after regulators and the previous Conservative government gave approval for Rosebank in 2023 and Jackdaw in 2022.

Despite overturning the two approvals, the Court of Session ruling allowed development work on the Rosebank and Jackdaw projects to continue while the operators resubmit their consent applications.

Greenpeace UK’s co-executive director Areeba Hamid said: “Rosebank is a polluting project that will fleece UK taxpayers, destabilise the climate and make more profits for Equinor. It won’t take a penny off our energy bills, but it will give the Norwegian oil giant access to billions in taxpayer-funded subsidies.

“At least, thanks to a decisive court ruling, Equinor and other fossil fuel companies now have to come clean over the full scale of climate damage caused by new drilling sites in the North Sea, and ministers have to take that into account.

“If these environmental assessments are done properly, they’ll reveal the long-lasting harm new fossil fuel projects like Rosebank will do to communities in the UK and around the world, and why they should be stopped.”

