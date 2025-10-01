The first word in energy - App Image
Almost three-quarters of British electricity came from clean power sources in 2024 

The latest energy trends report, published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, showed an increase in clean power from 68.3% to 73.8% in 2024. 

October 1st 2025, 6:59 am Updated: October 1st 2025, 6:59 am
2 min read
solar-panels-and-windmills-at-sunset© Shutterstock
Mock up of a wind and solar farm
Latest government figures show 73.8% of the electricity generated in Great Britain in 2024 came from clean power sources, renewables and nuclear, up from 68.3% in 2023.

The government has set a target of reaching 95% clean power by 2030, and this is the first time that official statistics on progress towards the goal have been published.

The statistics were included in the latest quarterly energy trends report by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

It also shows that the percentage of electricity generated UK-wide by renewables in April to June this year hit a new quarterly record of 54.5%, up from 51.7% in the same period last year.

Offshore and solar steal the show

Offshore wind increased by 10% and solar by 27%, due to more capacity and record sun hours, according to the report.

Low-carbon sources also set a new record of 69.8% of electricity generation, up from the previous record of 69.3% set in the same quarter last year.

Meanwhile, fossil fuels dropped to a record low of 26.7%, with wind outpacing gas for the third time in a quarterly period.

RenewableUK’s director of future electricity systems Barnaby Wharton said: “It’s great to see that Britain is making excellent progress towards clean power by 2030, with a significant increase in 2024 compared to the year before, as we roll out vital new wind and solar projects, strengthening our capacity to generate secure homegrown power.

“This will insulate bill payers in the long term against the volatility of international gas prices which caused the energy crisis,” he added.

According to the energy trade association, it now has 2,000 supply chain companies based in 70 constituencies across regions such as the North West, Teesside, the Humber and beyond.

