Kathryn Nolin, Senior Associate at CMS, speaks on the complexities of the UK’s offshore wind expansion to meet net-zero targets.

Scotland continues to lead a significant transformation in the UK’s energy sector. Offshore wind developments, including large-scale floating projects, are now poised to play a central role in meeting Scottish and UK-wide decarbonisation and net-zero targets.

As momentum behind these projects grows, the offshore environment is becoming more congested, introducing new layers of complexity, competition and opportunity for

all parties.

The North Sea has long been home to diverse industries. For decades, oil and gas platforms have dotted the distant horizon, with fishing boats and shipping lanes between them.

Now, every round of offshore wind leasing introduces an additional layer of competition for finite marine space. While floating wind turbines can be situated in deeper waters and placed further offshore, the reality is that finding unconstrained areas – suitably distant from shipping routes and sensitive habitats while still compatible with existing infrastructure – is becoming increasingly difficult.

One challenge that has recently sprung up is that of “wake loss” between projects. As wind passes through turbines, the resulting turbulence diminishes wind speeds at downstream turbines, directly impacting their productivity and economic returns.

With more projects being squeezed into the most promising areas, the risk of wake interference increases, potentially impacting economic cases for new developments but, more critically, undermining established financial models for older developments.

What was previously a hypothetical concern offshore has now become a measurable financial risk, and with cost impacts in the hundreds of millions of pounds (as noted by Orsted in the East Irish Sea and projects within the Dogger Bank Zone), developers are now engaging in formal challenges, often seeking recourse through planning and regulatory channels to protect their project yields.

© Supplied by CMS Cameron Mckenna

This is recognised in the Clean Power 2030 Action Plan and is being addressed in England and Wales through revisions to national policy statements and detailed decisions by the Secretary of State.

While advanced modelling tools and cross-sector working groups are being discussed as ways to better understand and resolve the conflict, these are not expected to make substantial progress, at least not ahead of the next round of projects.

This underscores the importance of robust spatial planning and transparent data sharing, but equally reveals the limits of current leasing structures, and the planning process, to mitigate such conflicts.

The expansion of offshore wind also interacts with a range of other interested parties:

• Commercial fisheries, which underpin local economies, are already being affected by new exclusion zones (including Scotland’s move earlier this month to close off many Marine Protected Areas to fishing).

Newer offshore wind projects, necessary to meet Scotland’s revised ambition of 40GW of offshore wind by 2040, will sterilise greater areas for fishers – either during lengthy construction campaigns or, according to fishers, for their entire operational periods.

• The extensive network of legacy oil and gas infrastructure also constrains available sites for new wind projects, as well as further complicating maintenance operations and route planning for transmission infrastructure.

• Scottish airspace is also becoming more congested, with civil and military aviation interests more impacted, both in terms of the airspace necessary for safe movements (critical for the helicopters which navigate the North Sea’s vast network of oil and gas platforms) and the efficacy of radar.

Despite the array of economic, technical and regulatory pressures, Scotland’s floating offshore wind industry continues to move forward, albeit a bit more slowly than had been expected when the “bumper leasing rounds” of ScotWind and INTOG were announced.

While much of this is expected given supply chain pressures, market uncertainty and global political upheaval, the increasingly constrained seascape points to a future where effective co-ordination will be paramount.

This may also lead to more innovation in projects, with a move towards offshore hybrid assets to deliver co-ordination and maximise exports, or connections direct to other jurisdictions.

Scotland’s offshore wind industry remains a critical component of the UK’s renewable ambitions, but its future success will depend on navigating these challenges with rigour and pragmatism, rather than optimism alone.